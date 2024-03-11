This Dutch comedy sketch of what ‘British sport looks like to everybody else’ is just the ticket

Entertainment funny

If you’re not British, then some of our national sports can look very confusing and convoluted – especially if you’re not familiar with the rules.

The following utterly hilarious and charming sketch from the Dutch TV show Jiskefet illustrates this brilliantly.

It was shared on Twitter/X by comedy writer and host of the wonderful Comfort Blanket podcast, Joel Morris.

Here’s the tweet, followed by the sketch.

In honour of today’s Comfort Blanket on cricket, here is Dutch sketch group Jiskefet on what English sport looks like to everybody else. One of the most perfect *sounding* sketches of all time. Textbook: Strong bucket. Pure gibberish inside.https://t.co/9efV0aUUcX pic.twitter.com/TxQomirQlP — Joel Morris (@gralefrit) March 7, 2024

We’re not alone in our admiration…

Oh thank you, I LOVE this! — Prof Sophie Scott CBE (@sophiescott) March 7, 2024

Brilliant. Love the way the nailed the commentator name as Ted — Tiny view (@tiny_view) March 7, 2024

"Look how he fringes the ring there!"… Possibly the best comedy line ever! — Rachel Venis (@rachelvenis1) March 7, 2024

Working on a Dutch TV show in the 90's, I asked one of the actors to keep an eye on the test match score for me in the green room. When he came on set and I asked him he said "I have no idea what was going on, madness!". I think this is what he saw……. — Boneshaker baby (@Micky_boy_69) March 7, 2024

One of the finest sketches ever committed to film — Danyal Poweem (@BigCuckLittle) March 7, 2024

I will always stop what I'm doing to watch this sketch again. And so should you. https://t.co/4r9ENSlxu0 — David Tyler (@DavidTylerPozz) March 7, 2024

If you've never seen this, it really is spectacular (and is a lot more fun to watch than actual cricket) https://t.co/JUSmugRkvF — Matt Muir (@Matt_Muir) March 7, 2024

This is why it needs to be spread far and wide.

If you’ve never watched this sketch, please go watch it. It’s so good. And for both those who understand cricket and those who don’t, it’s just a joy. Always brings a smile to my face. https://t.co/jTE8t6Qo9E — Holly (@DandySpectacles) March 7, 2024

Source Jiskefet H/T Joel Morris Image Screengrab