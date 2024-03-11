Entertainment funny

This Dutch comedy sketch of what ‘British sport looks like to everybody else’ is just the ticket

David Harris. Updated March 11th, 2024

If you’re not British, then some of our national sports can look very confusing and convoluted – especially if you’re not familiar with the rules.

The following utterly hilarious and charming sketch from the Dutch TV show Jiskefet illustrates this brilliantly.

It was shared on Twitter/X by comedy writer and host of the wonderful Comfort Blanket podcast, Joel Morris.

Here’s the tweet, followed by the sketch.

We’re not alone in our admiration…

This is why it needs to be spread far and wide.

