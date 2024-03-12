Celebrity ireland Kate Middleton oscars

Dublin Airport threw epic shade at Kate Middleton’s unexpected fondness for photoshop and it really took off

John Plunkett. Updated March 12th, 2024

As the intense – intense – interest in Kate Middleton and her unexpected fondness for photoshop shows no sign of going away just yet, kudos to Dublin Airport for cutting through the noise with their own particular contribution to the meme frenzy.

Double points for combining two of the big news stories of the day (well, the only big news story and one other) – the Princess of Wales’ apology and Cillian Murphy’s magnificent Oscar win for Oppenheimer.

Boom.

Only one question remained.

Source @DublinAirport