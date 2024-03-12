Dublin Airport threw epic shade at Kate Middleton’s unexpected fondness for photoshop and it really took off

Celebrity ireland Kate Middleton oscars

As the intense – intense – interest in Kate Middleton and her unexpected fondness for photoshop shows no sign of going away just yet, kudos to Dublin Airport for cutting through the noise with their own particular contribution to the meme frenzy.

Double points for combining two of the big news stories of the day (well, the only big news story and one other) – the Princess of Wales’ apology and Cillian Murphy’s magnificent Oscar win for Oppenheimer.

Our new social media intern Kate did a great job capturing Cillian Murphy's return to Dublin Airport this morning after his Oscars success. pic.twitter.com/M9rNgBEo0u — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) March 11, 2024

Boom.

Whomever is responsible for @dublinairport social media posts deserves a raise…..or at least a cup of tea and a scone……genius — Ger O'Rourke (@Ger_ORourke) March 11, 2024

"Kate… take your break now." — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) March 11, 2024

flawless edit — Iain Minchin (@54iain) March 11, 2024

Took us hours. — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) March 11, 2024

Oooo, you're going to get a stern warning. — Dana #SussexSquad (@DoBotherMe2) March 11, 2024

Blame Kate. — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) March 11, 2024

Only one question remained.

Has the Dublin Airport always been rocking like this? https://t.co/IfdwzBtwH2 — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) March 12, 2024

Source @DublinAirport