Kate Middleton said she edited that ‘manipulated’ picture and the whole story just blew up even bigger – 23 favourite responses

It’s fair to say the Royal Family isn’t being overly successful with its attempts to put an end to all the speculation around Kate Middleton right now.

They’ve basically got a bloody great big hose pointed at the social media blaze, but they’ve accidentally attached it to a petrol pump instead of a fire hydrant.

First came that picture which was subsequently ‘killed’ by picture agencies around the world because it had been digitally manipulated.

Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C The Prince of Wales, 2024 pic.twitter.com/6DywGBpLLQ — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 10, 2024

Then came the palace’s latest update in which Kate Middleton herself basically took the blame for the whole thing.

We’re sure that’ll make her feel so much better as she makes her months-long recovery from that abdominal surgery.

Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 11, 2024

But if the palace was hoping that would be the end of it, they were wrong, obviously, the latest communication prompting a mixture of hilarity, bewilderment and disbelief – and more than a little sympathy for the woman at the heart of it.

I’m sorry I’m supposed to believe that the princess of wales is editing her own family photos to send to global news outlets???? Is the royal family okay — skeng’sther. (@esthergbenz) March 11, 2024

Kate finally sitting down to edit some IPhone piccies after a long day of Royal duties https://t.co/vTVbIzNIFF pic.twitter.com/jXLjyuNywM — George (@geo_p_b) March 11, 2024

how is it getting worse https://t.co/FMAnz4N9mX — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) March 11, 2024

Kate editing out her wedding ring: pic.twitter.com/XFaNO1WfcN — stefan • (@stefanbertin) March 11, 2024

WE DEMAND A VIDEO OF KATE HOLDING A DAILY TELEGRAPH WITH TODAYS DATE NOW https://t.co/50ot0rXKId — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) March 11, 2024

Don’t forget our next Photoshop lesson is on Friday, your highness https://t.co/NSzo7cEN6Y — Brian Butterfield (@MrBButterfield) March 11, 2024

Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with adding Charlie from Casualty to pictures and sometimes also put Jane McDonald in the window. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the photograph I shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating… https://t.co/yYR91ILKAI — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) March 11, 2024

Kate Middleton finding her AI-generated self in the Kensington Palace basement

pic.twitter.com/owz5eaGhH4 — Massimo (@massmandato) March 11, 2024

