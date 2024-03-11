News Kate Middleton royals

Kate Middleton said she edited that ‘manipulated’ picture and the whole story just blew up even bigger – 23 favourite responses

John Plunkett. Updated March 11th, 2024

It’s fair to say the Royal Family isn’t being overly successful with its attempts to put an end to all the speculation around Kate Middleton right now.

They’ve basically got a bloody great big hose pointed at the social media blaze, but they’ve accidentally attached it to a petrol pump instead of a fire hydrant.

First came that picture which was subsequently ‘killed’ by picture agencies around the world because it had been digitally manipulated.

Then came the palace’s latest update in which Kate Middleton herself basically took the blame for the whole thing.

We’re sure that’ll make her feel so much better as she makes her months-long recovery from that abdominal surgery.

But if the palace was hoping that would be the end of it, they were wrong, obviously, the latest communication prompting a mixture of hilarity, bewilderment and disbelief – and more than a little sympathy for the woman at the heart of it.

