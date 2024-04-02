An American sneered at European restaurants and was owned into next year

Twitter eating out

This isn’t then first time we’ve written about an American claiming the upper hand over their European brethren and if we only know one thing – very probably we do only know one thing – it won’t be the last time.

This time the topic was eating out, and a chap called Jackson from Endicott in New York State who was very keen to suggest American pre-eminence when it comes to multiple restaurants in small places.

The European mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/cvpi6ECs5g — jackson (@jackkk_pot) March 26, 2024

And if he was hoping for a response then we’re very glad to say he wasn’t disappointed, with no shortage of Brits (and indeed elsewhere in Europe) happy to put them right.

1.

57,000 likes for something that looks like one of those industrial parks you get outside every British city with a Nandos, a TGI, a Harvester and a Wagamama? https://t.co/LMlWQvCcxi — Ally Fogg (@AllyFogg) March 28, 2024

2.

Maybe they’re all delicious, & I’m really happy for you if that’s the case, but I truly cannot comprehend how much effort you’d have to put in to go for dinner spontaneously if you didn’t drive. I love that I have 20+ restaurants within like 5mins’ walk, not even counting pubs. — Anna (@Annabel410) March 27, 2024

3.

The amazing thing about these places in the US is that you cannot walk between any of them. I stayed in a hotel on one of these developments and there was a restaurant next door that I could not walk to, and had to drive 10 minutes around a big loop. It is incredible. https://t.co/Kpi48Y0BKR — Natalie Washington (@Transsomething) March 27, 2024

4.

Europe has museums and historic land markets in this level of proximity and we have… food chains — aevious (@aeviious) March 27, 2024

5.

This is true actually, I cannot comprehend something so bleak https://t.co/YjhOdFZarG — keewa.bsky.social (@keewa) March 27, 2024

6.

Correct, it’s insane that you have to drive between them. It’s bonkers. — Jon (@Jontafkasi) March 29, 2024

7.

America is for the most part a series of highways flanked by restaurants that are also circuses. https://t.co/c9uJUshRoJ — Carl Kinsella (@TVsCarlKinsella) March 27, 2024

8.

Just because we are European, it doesn’t mean we don’t understand obesity and heart disease. — carlo bianchi (@jbrieljbriel1) March 27, 2024

9.