Larry David on how he lives with himself is the most relatable thing we’ve ever seen (whether you like Larry David or not)
The current season of Curb Your Enthusiasm is by all accounts the last and what a run it’s been.
We mention it because of this fabulous clip in which Larry David – Curb creator and star, and co-creater of Seinfeld – is asked how he lives with himself.
And his explanation of what it is that he really wants from life – and what makes him happy – is surely the most relatable thing we’ve ever seen, shared by the great menswear writer, Derek Guy.
i think larry david is the only celeb I’ve found relatable in my life. pic.twitter.com/pypae5evDj
— derek guy (@dieworkwear) April 2, 2024
And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.
Oh god am I Larry David. https://t.co/WThFl8wZdU
— The Blessed Madonna (@Blessed_Madonna) April 3, 2024
In almost any Curb situation, I’m on Larry’s side.
— Greg Flores (@gregorianism) April 3, 2024
Honestly, it took me to almost 40 years, but I finally accepted that this is true for me as well and I decided that everyone, including myself, will just have to live with it. I’m a very analytical person so I have a good grasp why, but most importantly, I just cannot change it. https://t.co/c8zJZPRGZV
— Daniel (@Jcs_Daniel) April 3, 2024
He’s mastered the art of being his authentic self. It’s beautiful.
— Nick Harris (@warmsteadyglow) April 2, 2024
“I wish I could enjoy things that most people do”
Love it. https://t.co/eGBv2tZVct
— Joe Simpson (@jsimpj03) April 3, 2024
Me too. I like the idea of being social and spontaneous and a free spirit, but I don’t like doing any of those things.
— Susan Morgan (@SusanMo01599919) April 2, 2024
To conclude …
Other then the hundreds of millions of dollars I think we are the same person
— Amanda (@AmandaH53287213) April 2, 2024
Source @dieworkwear