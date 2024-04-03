Celebrity tv

Larry David on how he lives with himself is the most relatable thing we’ve ever seen (whether you like Larry David or not)

John Plunkett. Updated April 3rd, 2024

The current season of Curb Your Enthusiasm is by all accounts the last and what a run it’s been.

We mention it because of this fabulous clip in which Larry David – Curb creator and star, and co-creater of Seinfeld – is asked how he lives with himself.

And his explanation of what it is that he really wants from life – and what makes him happy – is surely the most relatable thing we’ve ever seen, shared by the great menswear writer, Derek Guy.

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

To conclude …

Source @dieworkwear