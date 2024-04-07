Animals cute animals

This hamster having a good clearout of its cheeks is both astonishing and incredibly cute

Poke Staff. Updated April 7th, 2024

We all know about hamsters storing food in their cheeks. It’s a very efficient system – keeping the good stuff really handy when it’s needed.

But we hadn’t realised quite how much could fit in there. Have a look at this clip, shared by Science girl on Twitter/X.

There’s so much stuff in there, it looks like Stacey Solomon might need to go round and have a word.

People appreciated the cuteness.

Here’s the same process in the other direction.

Finally, a cautionary word on the care of hamsters.

Source Science girl Image Screengrab