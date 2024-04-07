This hamster having a good clearout of its cheeks is both astonishing and incredibly cute

Animals cute animals

We all know about hamsters storing food in their cheeks. It’s a very efficient system – keeping the good stuff really handy when it’s needed.

But we hadn’t realised quite how much could fit in there. Have a look at this clip, shared by Science girl on Twitter/X.

Hamsters have cheek pouches that they use to store and transport food

pic.twitter.com/8ZzJpIkh7e — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) April 6, 2024

There’s so much stuff in there, it looks like Stacey Solomon might need to go round and have a word.

People appreciated the cuteness.

Okay, I knew this, but I still wasn’t expecting the sheer quantity involved. https://t.co/P8rLcrmSx6 — Oisín McGann (@OisinMcGann) April 6, 2024

If only pockets in women’s pants could hold this much. https://t.co/5wQMlWMLt7 — Rasaheidel ™️ ⚜️ (@demsoc1973) April 6, 2024

Me at parties https://t.co/fSKHzzps45 — To Mock A Killingbird (@JimHarp18814109) April 6, 2024

Mmm, those cheeky little pouches must come in handy when they're on the go, just like a girl with her secrets… — rachelangel (@Angelllpie) April 6, 2024

This hamster went nuts! — Konoslav (@KonoslavObecny) April 6, 2024

Here’s the same process in the other direction.

It's incredible how much they can fit in these pouches. Here is a hamster filling its pouches. pic.twitter.com/lcfGkqbGJT — Tree of Knowledge (@ToK_ScienceTree) April 6, 2024

Finally, a cautionary word on the care of hamsters.

Hamster pouches are amazing but please don't handle the little guys like this or give them weeks worth of nuts at once. https://t.co/0tyW5ZoOQZ — James Edwards (@TheNadohs) April 6, 2024

