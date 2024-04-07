This hamster having a good clearout of its cheeks is both astonishing and incredibly cute
We all know about hamsters storing food in their cheeks. It’s a very efficient system – keeping the good stuff really handy when it’s needed.
But we hadn’t realised quite how much could fit in there. Have a look at this clip, shared by Science girl on Twitter/X.
Hamsters have cheek pouches that they use to store and transport food
There’s so much stuff in there, it looks like Stacey Solomon might need to go round and have a word.
People appreciated the cuteness.
1.
Okay, I knew this, but I still wasn’t expecting the sheer quantity involved. https://t.co/P8rLcrmSx6
2.
If only pockets in women’s pants could hold this much. https://t.co/5wQMlWMLt7
3.
Me at parties https://t.co/fSKHzzps45
4.
5.
Mmm, those cheeky little pouches must come in handy when they're on the go, just like a girl with her secrets…
6.
This hamster went nuts!
Here’s the same process in the other direction.
It's incredible how much they can fit in these pouches.
Here is a hamster filling its pouches. pic.twitter.com/lcfGkqbGJT
Finally, a cautionary word on the care of hamsters.
Hamster pouches are amazing but please don't handle the little guys like this or give them weeks worth of nuts at once. https://t.co/0tyW5ZoOQZ
Source Science girl Image Screengrab