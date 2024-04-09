Nasa went into orbit with its fabulous eclipse joke that put all the rest in the shade

Science America

Just in case you hadn’t already noticed, there was a rather stunning eclipse which made headlines around the world even if you weren’t in north American to see it.

And very stunning it was too, with amazing footage such as this.

When it all went dark for the 2024 total solar eclipse in Cleveland, Ohio. pic.twitter.com/l4w9ZZAy3c — Alex Farmer (@alexfarmerphoto) April 8, 2024

And this!

Solar eclipse from plane pic.twitter.com/SRGRfjlD8N — Black Hole (@konstructivizm) April 8, 2024

We rounded up 27 of our favourite jokes over here but maybe the best gag went, entirely appropriately, to the good people of Nasa.

There’s a Nasa sun and space account on Twitter, you see (very possibly you can already see where this is going).

And there’s also a Nasa moon account – yep, now you can definitely see where this is going.

And they did this!

Ba-boom!

Although, to be fair, the sun’s got around 100k more followers than the moon, so joke’s on them.

I’m here for the content. You delivered. — Duzie (@Duzie_) April 8, 2024

I don’t know who did this, but they should get a raise. — Tesla Tidbits (@teslatidbits) April 8, 2024

Hahaha!!

Best joke this year, lol — Robin (@Robin72432318) April 8, 2024

It’s all fun and games until the Sun does it… pic.twitter.com/KZ5KZ0yiW8 — Scruff327 (@scruff327) April 8, 2024

Throwing some shade — Catch Me Ridin’ Derby | CMFD (@CMRidinDerby) April 8, 2024

To conclude …

And this.

Interesting way to find out the moon has a twitter account. https://t.co/Q2u9XQ3G0x — Kevín (@KevOnStage) April 8, 2024

