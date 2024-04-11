Liz Truss is counting down the days to her book release – 15 top reactions
Forget the eclipse, forget the US presidential election, forget the Paris Olympics. Clearly, the biggest event of 2024 is set to be the publication of Liz Truss‘s book ‘Ten Years to Save the West’.
At least, that’s how this video from the woman of the hour makes it look. And by ‘hour’, we mean however long she was in 10 Downing Street.
There's less than a week until the release of Ten Years to Save the West on April 16th.
We are not in a normal political battle – we’re fighting to protect our way of life.
In my book I set out how and why conservatives must win.
PRE-ORDER a copy at https://t.co/2tNM2uRSoQ pic.twitter.com/meB9VGsHeA
— Liz Truss (@trussliz) April 10, 2024
There's less than a week until the release of Ten Years to Save the West on April 16th.
We are not in a normal political battle – we’re fighting to protect our way of life.
In my book I set out how and why conservatives must win.
PRE-ORDER a copy at https://t.co/2tNM2uRSoQ pic.twitter.com/meB9VGsHeA
— Liz Truss (@trussliz) April 10, 2024
It’s no ‘Pork Markets’ speech, but it made Twitter/X sit up and take notice. Oh, okay – it made Twitter/X sit up and take the piss.
1.
Such a shame this woman never got to be Prime Minister as the West might have been saved by now https://t.co/zKfNqUbWCq
— Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) April 10, 2024
2.
Genuine conundrum: all psychology books I've read go on about the fact that we are taught to feel shame when younger and it cripples us in later life. However, if you bring up a child with absolutely no sense of shame, you get this… https://t.co/VW7WZFqThy
— Hal Cruttenden (@Halcruttenden) April 10, 2024
3.
Just six days or to put it another way, 12% of the time Liz played at being Prime Minister. https://t.co/ZPfvk876WG
— Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) April 10, 2024
4.
6 more sleeps! https://t.co/fhdU5pWSn4
— HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) April 10, 2024
5.
what a waste of trees https://t.co/sNad2mlTm3
— Mark Stacey (@VintiquesMark) April 10, 2024
6.
From the woman who brought the UK to it's knees within 7 weeks. https://t.co/mI8GeXb0oH
— Robert S (@S64Robert) April 10, 2024
7.
I’m not saying she’s a self aggrandising, attention seeking narcissist but….she’s signed her own copypic.twitter.com/omihKXpsxr
— Buck Frexit! FBPE #GTTO #PR (@Beany_1) April 10, 2024
8.
“Does that mean there are 10 years and a week to save the West, or will the book only come out when there are 9 years and 51 weeks to save the West? Or is there another agenda at play here?” https://t.co/7syUiUCdQz pic.twitter.com/7eP0gpabii
— Public Benjamin (@PublicBenjamin) April 10, 2024
9.
Is anyone remotely bothered about a book written by a lettuce devoid of any dressing? https://t.co/pzgru3JtYD
— Chris (@Oakymoron) April 10, 2024
10.
"…order now and you'll also receive this charming carriage clock." https://t.co/YmNlXcQnCR
— Toddington (@HXValley) April 10, 2024
11.
It seems that the highlight of the book is the Queen telling her to pace herself, which she ignored. Save yourself 20 quid. https://t.co/z1vkiekGNd pic.twitter.com/cYdNrXAMNY
— Dr Eric Farmer (@Himself132) April 10, 2024
12.
Wow!
Can't wait to….zzzzz…. https://t.co/oxTxI2nNba pic.twitter.com/ZHCgnRT7ll
— Alan Gibbons (@mygibbo) April 10, 2024
13.
Historians looking back on this era will wonder how someone with the intelligence of Dairylea and personality of haphazardly piled gravel ever ascended to the highest office in the land, then descended to occupy the same rung of society's ladder as Matt Le Tissier just as quickly https://t.co/tLwCrqVn9r
— Bang Average 3rd Cat (@BangAverageCat3) April 10, 2024
14.
"Carlsberg don't do book burnings, but if they did….." https://t.co/eMl8RLRIxO
— Jim Whitehouse………………………… (@NibblerRat) April 10, 2024
15.
Liz Truss just doesn't get it.
She was PM for the shortest ever time.
She trashed the economy.
Her Instagram overseas photos were derided and giggled at.
She is simply a joke.
Don't spend your money on her shitty book.
Buy a homeless person a tent or some hot food instead. https://t.co/ZX7LQ6AwBj
— Dr Mike (@EmergMedDr) April 10, 2024
The book has strong competition for sales.
You have to admire the sense of humour at #Amazon.
In addition to Truss's *grift*, they also stock a book titled "Liz Truss Her Greatest accomplishments as Prime Minister"
It's a blank notebook
Anyway, I'm sure that'll outsell her trumped up version https://t.co/mb08WL3euA pic.twitter.com/czUBBqqtnR
— Sandy ❤ ️ Ally She/Her (@sullivansa1) April 10, 2024
READ MORE
Liz Truss peddled her new book in peak cringeworthy mode – 17 one-star reviews
Source Liz Truss Image Screengrab