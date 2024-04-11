Liz Truss is counting down the days to her book release – 15 top reactions

There's less than a week until the release of Ten Years to Save the West on April 16th.

We are not in a normal political battle – we’re fighting to protect our way of life.

In my book I set out how and why conservatives must win.

PRE-ORDER a copy at https://t.co/2tNM2uRSoQ pic.twitter.com/meB9VGsHeA

— Liz Truss (@trussliz) April 10, 2024