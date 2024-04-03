Politics Liz Truss

Liz Truss peddled her new book in peak cringeworthy mode – 17 one-star reviews

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 3rd, 2024

It’s a little late for the Christmas gift market, but if you have family or friends’ birthdays coming up or just want to alienate people, you could grab a copy of Liz Truss‘s new book about why her ideas are great and how it was something else that crashed the economy.

She’s been peddling it on Twitter/X, with her customary lack of self-awareness. Brace yourself.

Those poor, poor conservatives – constantly being oppressed by society. How do they cope?

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

Joe Gooch has very kindly recorded something a little more slick – and honest.

READ MORE

Liz Truss has written a book and it’s not of the colouring variety – 13 responses very much worth reading

Source Liz Truss Image Screengrab