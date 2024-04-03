Liz Truss peddled her new book in peak cringeworthy mode – 17 one-star reviews

Politics Liz Truss

It’s a little late for the Christmas gift market, but if you have family or friends’ birthdays coming up or just want to alienate people, you could grab a copy of Liz Truss‘s new book about why her ideas are great and how it was something else that crashed the economy.

She’s been peddling it on Twitter/X, with her customary lack of self-awareness. Brace yourself.

My book Ten Years to Save the West is out on April 16th in and . We must change the system and be prepared to fight for conservative values. #tenyearstosavethewest PRE-ORDER a copy through my website: https://t.co/2tNM2uRSoQ pic.twitter.com/Mgw2paae9V — Liz Truss (@trussliz) April 2, 2024

Those poor, poor conservatives – constantly being oppressed by society. How do they cope?

1.

“OK, Liz, now how about one where you look at the camera, not above it? No? You’re happy with that take? OK…” https://t.co/5khvNOcb4g — Matt Green (@mattgreencomedy) April 2, 2024

2.

Can’t you write one about how it is possible to become prime minister despite being utterly unsuited for it? And then one on shamelessness. Johnson could write the foreword for both. Keep going. You’re doing Labour a lot of good just by reminding us of the damage https://t.co/jeLadqlO6z — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) April 2, 2024

3.

She has the voice and personality of a sachet of silica gel x https://t.co/75YK3MNabw — Buckers (@deathofbuckley) April 2, 2024

4.

All that taxpayers’ money to run a slick private office for life and her promotion video, plugging what is probably one of the silliest books ever written, still has the production values of a 1970s daytime TV commemorative silver jubilee tea set advert. ‍♂️pic.twitter.com/AD1QxdhYKM — Brendan May (@bmay) April 2, 2024

5.

Try to say the phrase, “Liz Truss wrote a book,” keeping a straight face. pic.twitter.com/lng5qnAEim — EvilSmiff (@EvilSmiff) April 2, 2024

6.

"Ten Years to Save the West" is brought to you by the same writer as "44 Days to Crash the UK Economy". — Keith Andrew (@tweeting_keith) April 2, 2024

7.

8.

Liz Truss releases two books! Available from the half-price section of your local Poundland. pic.twitter.com/2D4V6eBXJi — The Jase (@jasemonkey) April 2, 2024

9.

"In my book I talk about my experience of being the only conservative in the room." Is it possible that you just went to the wrong room, again? ~AA https://t.co/cOmJmtiR7U — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) April 2, 2024

10.

Preferred your last book, to be honest. pic.twitter.com/xCDq6aEyLt — Dave Bagpuss Forsey (@Bagpuss_org) April 2, 2024

11.

Im so obsessed w how delusional she is honestly its aspirational https://t.co/3UIKDIgB65 — ️ (@carbdiem) April 2, 2024

12.

Also out on audio book as a 6 hour fart. https://t.co/nLNwU3je1X — Paul Litchfield (@MrPLitchfield) April 2, 2024

13.

More like “Ten Years To Save…” enough money to cushion the blow of that mini budget, Liz, y’mad bastard. — aidThompsin (@aidThompsin) April 2, 2024

14.

15.

Ten years to save the West??? Presumably from another shit grenade from intergalactic space jockey Liz Truss.., Won’t somebody please get her in a room and remind her she’s an absolute spanner pic.twitter.com/CUEkK6OjpZ — Stuzi (@stuzi_pants) April 2, 2024

16.

Wondering why Liz Truss is saying to go to her website to buy her book and not Amazon, and it turns out it's because Amazon is full of AI versions of her book that would confuse her followers 😀 pic.twitter.com/gUW08UFXEZ — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) April 2, 2024

17.

Ten Weeks to Landfill https://t.co/CklfuJxWgY — Dr Louise Raw (@LouiseRawAuthor) April 2, 2024

Joe Gooch has very kindly recorded something a little more slick – and honest.

Liz Truss: Ten Years to Save the West #tenyearstosavethewest pic.twitter.com/O4NjLsD00d — Joe (@MrJoeGooch) April 2, 2024

