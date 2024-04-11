Celebrity newspapers

Matthew Pinsent took issue with this Times caption and people loved him for it – and especially what happened next

John Plunkett. Updated April 11th, 2024

During his extraordinary rowing career Matthew Pinsent won 10 world championship medals and four consecutive Olympic golds.

And Steve Redgrave’s former rowing partner won a whole new medal this week – not a real one, obviously – after he took issue with this Times picture caption for reasons that will become apparent.

Just in case you can’t read the caption …

Charlotte Tilbury, which is owned by Puig, is run in the UK by Demetra Pinsent, wife of the former Olympic rower Matthew

And here’s just a bit of the love people had for it.

And it got even better when this happened.

And again …

Charlotte Tilbury, which is owned by Puig, is run in the UK by Demetra Pinsent, whose husband the former Olympic rower Matthew

Grown-up debate leads to sensible resolution on Twitter shock.

Source @matthewcpinsent