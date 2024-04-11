Matthew Pinsent took issue with this Times caption and people loved him for it – and especially what happened next

Celebrity newspapers

During his extraordinary rowing career Matthew Pinsent won 10 world championship medals and four consecutive Olympic golds.

And Steve Redgrave’s former rowing partner won a whole new medal this week – not a real one, obviously – after he took issue with this Times picture caption for reasons that will become apparent.

Proud husband tweet. My wife Demetra, Charlotte and everyone at Charlotte Tilbury are formidable. So @thetimes, perhaps “whose husband is…” would be better. Hopefully in time for our daughter’s generation. pic.twitter.com/zZbB812Cbv — Matthew Pinsent (@matthewcpinsent) April 9, 2024

Just in case you can’t read the caption …

Charlotte Tilbury, which is owned by Puig, is run in the UK by Demetra Pinsent, wife of the former Olympic rower Matthew

And here’s just a bit of the love people had for it.

This. A person is so much more than their marital status. https://t.co/be2glyMF1S — Francesca Crowsley – Allen (@Wind_Wx_Waves) April 10, 2024

Or even better, don’t mention you at all! I’ve never seen your wife being mentioned in articles about you. I never realized what a boss she is — Jo R (@Joey1970) April 9, 2024

Yes also a possibility. — Matthew Pinsent (@matthewcpinsent) April 9, 2024

Matthew Pinsent is in serious danger of giving Eton a good name. Top bloke again and again and again https://t.co/fLD6sBE1AL — Mark Meadowcroft (@mellotrono) April 9, 2024

Without being rude, not sure why it is necessary to put a joint picture in the article at all. It seems Demetra is a very capable women in her own right and whilst your Olympic achievements are amazing not relevant to her business in anyway. — Elizabeth Hill (@Elizabe31007223) April 9, 2024

Not rude at all. I would prefer they went that route. But I don’t want to start dictating which facts they choose to use. That’s an editorial and journalistic judgement first and foremost and a slippery slope if those covered by media have a say too. — Matthew Pinsent (@matthewcpinsent) April 9, 2024

I knew I liked Matthew Pinsent. https://t.co/ygETlgohun — Jen Offord (@inspireajen) April 9, 2024

And it got even better when this happened.

And again …

Charlotte Tilbury, which is owned by Puig, is run in the UK by Demetra Pinsent, whose husband the former Olympic rower Matthew

Grown-up debate leads to sensible resolution on Twitter shock.

Nicely done both yourself and @thetimes — Marcus Munafò (@MarcusMunafo) April 9, 2024

Source @matthewcpinsent