Matthew Pinsent took issue with this Times caption and people loved him for it – and especially what happened next
During his extraordinary rowing career Matthew Pinsent won 10 world championship medals and four consecutive Olympic golds.
And Steve Redgrave’s former rowing partner won a whole new medal this week – not a real one, obviously – after he took issue with this Times picture caption for reasons that will become apparent.
Proud husband tweet. My wife Demetra, Charlotte and everyone at Charlotte Tilbury are formidable. So @thetimes, perhaps “whose husband is…” would be better. Hopefully in time for our daughter’s generation. pic.twitter.com/zZbB812Cbv
— Matthew Pinsent (@matthewcpinsent) April 9, 2024
Just in case you can’t read the caption …
Charlotte Tilbury, which is owned by Puig, is run in the UK by Demetra Pinsent, wife of the former Olympic rower Matthew
And here’s just a bit of the love people had for it.
This. A person is so much more than their marital status. https://t.co/be2glyMF1S
— Francesca Crowsley – Allen (@Wind_Wx_Waves) April 10, 2024
Or even better, don’t mention you at all! I’ve never seen your wife being mentioned in articles about you. I never realized what a boss she is
— Jo R (@Joey1970) April 9, 2024
Yes also a possibility.
— Matthew Pinsent (@matthewcpinsent) April 9, 2024
Matthew Pinsent is in serious danger of giving Eton a good name. Top bloke again and again and again https://t.co/fLD6sBE1AL
— Mark Meadowcroft (@mellotrono) April 9, 2024
Without being rude, not sure why it is necessary to put a joint picture in the article at all. It seems Demetra is a very capable women in her own right and whilst your Olympic achievements are amazing not relevant to her business in anyway.
— Elizabeth Hill (@Elizabe31007223) April 9, 2024
Not rude at all. I would prefer they went that route. But I don’t want to start dictating which facts they choose to use. That’s an editorial and journalistic judgement first and foremost and a slippery slope if those covered by media have a say too.
— Matthew Pinsent (@matthewcpinsent) April 9, 2024
I knew I liked Matthew Pinsent. https://t.co/ygETlgohun
— Jen Offord (@inspireajen) April 9, 2024
And it got even better when this happened.
Thank you @thetimes I appreciate the change. pic.twitter.com/UGNVM7Bb8J
— Matthew Pinsent (@matthewcpinsent) April 9, 2024
And again …
Charlotte Tilbury, which is owned by Puig, is run in the UK by Demetra Pinsent, whose husband the former Olympic rower Matthew
Grown-up debate leads to sensible resolution on Twitter shock.
Nicely done both yourself and @thetimes
— Marcus Munafò (@MarcusMunafo) April 9, 2024
Source @matthewcpinsent