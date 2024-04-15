Celebrity Danny Dyer Joe Lycett
Danny Dyer took back calling David Cameron a ‘twat’ and then doubled down in spectacular (NSFW!) style
You’ll remember how back in the day – six years ago, in fact – Danny Dyer went wildly viral after calling David Cameron a ‘twat’ on an ITV evening edition of Good Morning Britain.
But just in case you need reminding (and why wouldn’t you want to watch it again) …
We mention it because the great man (Dyer not Cameron, obviously) was a guest on Joe Lycett’s live Channel 4 show over the weekend where he was asked if there was anyone else he wanted to call a twat.
And this happened.
Danny Dyer retracts calling David Cameron a ‘twat’ & calls him something else #LateNightLycett pic.twitter.com/WYkF8xIhFm
— Toby Earle Threads tobyontv (@TobyonTV) April 12, 2024
Ah, the wonders of live telly!
Danny Dyer’s journey to national treasure is complete #LateNightLycett https://t.co/9c6wA3xcKr
— Mark O’Meara (@mark_omeara89) April 12, 2024
Danny Dyer at his best!
— Gary Gazzarelli (@gazzarelli) April 12, 2024
To quote Blanche from Corrie, “beautiful piece of television” https://t.co/UeRuKWLnAq
— Kelly (@kelly960) April 12, 2024
Legend!
— swannface (@Vix_79) April 12, 2024
His Majesty Danny Dyer, proving once again that he is an ABSOLUTE king!! ❤️❤️ https://t.co/cESHnDgQWk
— ✨Cheyenne️❄️ (@MsShiny_97) April 12, 2024
And finally!
— The Jase (@jasemonkey) April 12, 2024
Follow @TobyonTV for all things telly.
Source @TobyonTV