Danny Dyer took back calling David Cameron a ‘twat’ and then doubled down in spectacular (NSFW!) style

John Plunkett. Updated April 15th, 2024

You’ll remember how back in the day – six years ago, in fact – Danny Dyer went wildly viral after calling David Cameron a ‘twat’ on an ITV evening edition of Good Morning Britain.

But just in case you need reminding (and why wouldn’t you want to watch it again) …

We mention it because the great man (Dyer not Cameron, obviously) was a guest on Joe Lycett’s live Channel 4 show over the weekend where he was asked if there was anyone else he wanted to call a twat.

And this happened.

Ah, the wonders of live telly!

And finally!

