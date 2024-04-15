Danny Dyer took back calling David Cameron a ‘twat’ and then doubled down in spectacular (NSFW!) style

Celebrity Danny Dyer Joe Lycett

You’ll remember how back in the day – six years ago, in fact – Danny Dyer went wildly viral after calling David Cameron a ‘twat’ on an ITV evening edition of Good Morning Britain.

But just in case you need reminding (and why wouldn’t you want to watch it again) …

We mention it because the great man (Dyer not Cameron, obviously) was a guest on Joe Lycett’s live Channel 4 show over the weekend where he was asked if there was anyone else he wanted to call a twat.

And this happened.

Danny Dyer retracts calling David Cameron a ‘twat’ & calls him something else #LateNightLycett pic.twitter.com/WYkF8xIhFm — Toby Earle Threads tobyontv (@TobyonTV) April 12, 2024

Ah, the wonders of live telly!

Danny Dyer’s journey to national treasure is complete #LateNightLycett https://t.co/9c6wA3xcKr — Mark O’Meara (@mark_omeara89) April 12, 2024

Danny Dyer at his best! — Gary Gazzarelli (@gazzarelli) April 12, 2024

To quote Blanche from Corrie, “beautiful piece of television” https://t.co/UeRuKWLnAq — Kelly (@kelly960) April 12, 2024

His Majesty Danny Dyer, proving once again that he is an ABSOLUTE king!! ❤️❤️ https://t.co/cESHnDgQWk — ✨Cheyenne️‍❄️ (@MsShiny_97) April 12, 2024

And finally!

