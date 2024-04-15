Weird World becky holmes scammers
The magnificent takedown of this romance scammer is right up there with Becky Holmes’ finest work yet
Chances are you will already be familiar with the work of Becky Holmes, a leading expert – perhaps the leading expert – at giving romance scammers and the like exactly what they deserve. And more.
Becky’s got a book all about her adventures – Keanu Reeves Is Not In Love With You – and will be speaking all about it at a couple of festivals next month,
Right then you lot, I’m speaking at two festivals in May and I’m determined to get some of you buying a ticket or two
I’ll be at the Stratford upon Avon Literary Festival on Thursday 2nd May at 7.30pm @StratLitFest https://t.co/RYkodjEVRY
And the Bath Festival on Friday 24th… pic.twitter.com/eLwLfU5XgM
— Becky Holmes hates spinach (@deathtospinach) April 12, 2024
And we mention her again because of this latest exchange which has just gone viral and, in a crowded field we know, might be her best yet (well, definitely top 10),
I don’t care what any of you say, this is THE ONE!!!
— Becky Holmes hates spinach (@deathtospinach) April 12, 2024
1.
2.
3.
4.
And just a few of the responses it prompted.
'I love glueing Shreddies onto them and running around screaming "I WORSHIP THEE STAN!"'
Damn near wet myself laughing – again
— HellsJanitor (@HellsJanitorTV) April 12, 2024
On the strength of this one tweet, I am buying your book. I have no idea how you got into my feed but I’m very glad you did.
— Rebecca Emin (@RebeccaEmin) April 12, 2024
Oh Lord! This one is for keeps… He didn't miss a beat at 'OK'. Not even an 'Ooohh kkkk…'
Winner.
— Catherine Arthur (@CatArthurian) April 12, 2024
He’s ignoring so many red flags that he is coming across as desperate.
— Veronica Pullen (@VeronicaPullen) April 12, 2024
I have no clue how you come up with all these responses, they are absolutely hilarious
— Karen (@nerak1359) April 12, 2024
The Big Pear is an underrated touch that no one is talking about as everything else was so brilliant and funny. ❤️
— Ken Langston (@klangston25) April 12, 2024
Find Becky Holmes – @deathtospinach – on Twitter here!
