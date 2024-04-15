Hannah Waddingham’s response to a photographer asking her to ‘show some leg’ had everyone applauding

Celebrity red carpet

As if you needed another reason to love Hannah Waddingham – spoiler alert: you don’t – along comes this, a moment ahead of the Olivier theatre awards which had the entire internet cheering.

Waddingham was the presenter at the ceremony on Sunday night in London, and was posing for pictures when one of the photographers – and we we think we heard this right – asked her to ‘show some leg’ (or something very like that).

And the actress, singer and TV presenter’s response deserved a standing ovation all of its own.

long story short: hannah was being her gorgeous self and the made some comment about her leg we couldn’t quite make out and… well, the video speaks for itself. This woman is a role model. Always, always call pricks out on their bullshit. https://t.co/TUPwdqEYo2 pic.twitter.com/ybhxCo5FJ6 — bruna but with a posh accent (@odeiotedlasso) April 14, 2024

Bravo!

Here’s the initial tweet which prompted @odeiotedlasso to share the video.

i not only saw hannah waddingham but i saw hannah waddingham being pissed at an asshole misogynistic prick photographer and calling him off on it and i never yelled MOTHER so loud — bruna but with a posh accent (@odeiotedlasso) April 14, 2024

And here’s just a little bit of the love everyone had for it.

1.

QUEEN SHIT. YOU TELL HIM HANNAH https://t.co/TCmbV9WUgo — daisy (@weltonsmac) April 14, 2024

2.

“My Dad taught me to call out misogyny from a young age. I think it’s important that when you see someone behaving badly, you call them out and batter them over the head with it.“ – Hannah Waddingham https://t.co/b9LeJTEyCy — Rachel (@weltonandwadds) April 14, 2024

3.

Good evening to Hannah Waddingham only. https://t.co/S9rB5LAZYE — David Chipakupaku (@David_Chippa) April 14, 2024

4.

THIS. This is why I adore and admire her so far beyond her talent and her looks. She is FIERCE and will always call men out on their shit. She wasn’t scared at all. She’s not just standing up for herself here, but for all of us. ✊ https://t.co/EyNhrJ2VLs — Kristi (@krisplaysdrums1) April 14, 2024

5.

queen behaviour, so many people just think they can say stupid shit and get away with it without any consequences for them being absolute arses https://t.co/xHUBCpYcUV — hannah (@wadderskis) April 14, 2024

6.

absolute queen behavior and a great example for younger girls in the industry about knowing their worth https://t.co/0PdQxozgQ3 — em (@horticultrebaby) April 14, 2024

7.

Just when I thought I couldn’t love her any more than I do https://t.co/03sgyFIhXT — CarolineDaly (@cdaly72) April 14, 2024

And here’s what happened at the awards later!

“FUCK IT I KNEW I’D GET IT WRING” forgive her she’s a bit of a potty mouth pic.twitter.com/m2aoivsHyo — luiza (@greyspostit) April 14, 2024

