Celebrity red carpet

Hannah Waddingham’s response to a photographer asking her to ‘show some leg’ had everyone applauding

John Plunkett. Updated April 15th, 2024

As if you needed another reason to love Hannah Waddingham – spoiler alert: you don’t – along comes this, a moment ahead of the Olivier theatre awards which had the entire internet cheering.

Waddingham was the presenter at the ceremony on Sunday night in London, and was posing for pictures when one of the photographers – and we we think we heard this right – asked her to ‘show some leg’ (or something very like that).

And the actress, singer and TV presenter’s response deserved a standing ovation all of its own.

Bravo!

Here’s the initial tweet which prompted @odeiotedlasso to share the video.

And here’s just a little bit of the love everyone had for it.

And here’s what happened at the awards later!

Source @odeiotedlasso