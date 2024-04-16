Ashley James on Hannah Waddingham calling out that photographer is a minute very well spent

Celebrity sexism

Here’s the perfect post-script to the wonderful Hannah Waddingham calling out that photographer who asked her to ‘show some leg’.

The actress, singer and presenter was on the red carpet ahead of hosting the Olivier theatre awards on Sunday when this happened.

Hannah Waddingham, "You'd never say that to a man, my friend" when a photographer demanded she show some leg. pic.twitter.com/UFxMhkPSq6 — AskAubry (@ask_aubry) April 15, 2024

And basically the entire internet stood up and applauded.

if i was a professional photographer and hannah waddingham had just gracefully schooled me on how to behave with respect in front of everyone, i’d change careers, name and leave the country pic.twitter.com/dfrRg9sZRF — cori (@stuckinrevmode) April 15, 2024

“My Dad taught me to call out misogyny from a young age. I think it’s important that when you see someone behaving badly, you call them out and batter them over the head with it.“ – Hannah Waddingham https://t.co/b9LeJTEyCy — Rachel (@weltonandwadds) April 14, 2024

"You would never say that to a man."

There are days when I wake up thinking 'there's no way I could love Hannah Waddingham more today', and then she pulls this out of the bag. (Context in case you haven't seen this story – photographer shouted for her to show a bit of leg.) https://t.co/9KdKF5NiZr — Charlotte White (@restorationcake) April 15, 2024

absolute queen shit right here https://t.co/cs7zqTzZQM — shauna (@goldengateblond) April 16, 2024

And broadcaster and former reality TV star Ashley James – who memorably schooled her fellow This Morning guest Gyles Brandreth on the meaning of ‘woke’ just last week – had the prefect last word.

‘I do think it’s a wider issue with the media in general, and how they do objectify women.’ Ashley James reacts to Hannah Waddingham calling out a photographer who called for her to ‘show me leg’.#ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/CIRvNYWhme — Melissa (@missy2938) April 15, 2024

For a second there we thought Brandreth was going to interrupted with ‘But they call it chestfeeding!’.

Anyone else think This Morning should just be two hours of Ashley James commenting on the newspapers? She’s bloody brilliant https://t.co/MABVnEBzX9 — Liz Okecha (@libokecha) April 15, 2024

Ashley James is becoming my favourite person ever the way she shows her support for many topics & doesn't back down. She is a brilliant ally — Angel Ⓥ️‍️‍⚧️ (@AngelBMTH_) April 15, 2024

"we tend to focus on what men say and how women dress". The accuracy! https://t.co/rNckcTp8I3 — YellowStoneDragon (@karishmau) April 16, 2024

Source @missy2938