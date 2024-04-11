Videos This Morning woke

Gyles Brandreth was wanging on about ‘woke’ and Ashley James’ magnificent response should be available on prescription

John Plunkett. Updated April 11th, 2024

Time now to return to the studios of ITV’s This Morning – no, stick with us – where former Tory MP and Countdown conundrum Gyles Brandreth was wanging on about ‘woke’.

Now, it’s best to take Brandreth’s stories with a pinch (cellar) of salt after he proudly declared on the same programme that ITV had commissioned a six-part drama with Sheridan Smith as Kate Middleton (they haven’t).

This time around he said he’d taken the precaution of talking to a programme producer before sharing the latest ‘thing’ he’d heard.

And we’re glad he did because his fellow guest Ashley James was on hand to tell him exactly what she made of her story, a vital definition of ‘woke’ that should be made available on prescription for anyone who needs it (starting with you, Brandreth).

And here’s just a little bit of the love people had for the broadcaster and reality TV star.

To conclude …

