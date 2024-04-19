25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week
They say that laughter is the best medicine, which means there’s probably a shortage of it in Brexit Britain. Luckily, there’s plenty of it here, although we don’t recommend using it to treat any ailments you might have.
Just give your faves a retweet or a follow.
1.
Have you got anything to help with my left foot? pic.twitter.com/aN9b0rTFUZ
— Sarah (@SarahDuggers) April 13, 2024
2.
So I had this idea for hamburgers in the shape of hotdogs.
I didn’t think it all the way through, clearly. pic.twitter.com/SHwst7YUJp
— Eric Bandholz (@bandholz) April 13, 2024
3.
Not sure that’s how egg-freezing works pic.twitter.com/KX9pcGnmgR
— Tom Hamilton (@thhamilton) April 13, 2024
4.
When you see this container at a food market you know you're gonna be paying £12 for chips with cheese on them pic.twitter.com/srUMV67XgH
— Alex Micu (@axelk) April 14, 2024
5.
scrolled past this for a second and it looked like Peter Falk was on Hot Ones https://t.co/RxncFhYg7u
— kyle (@Caol_MacCormaic) April 14, 2024
6.
Give the captions operative a pay rise…. pic.twitter.com/JHylYYOvWG
— Nigel Adderley (@nadderley) April 15, 2024
7.
this is art pic.twitter.com/KJoxJiBnYr
— Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) April 16, 2024
8.
im guessing it's gonna be the second one https://t.co/g06Ebfxjfj
— he/theyo kojima (@sleepdealerrr) April 15, 2024
9.
I am by no means a domestic goddess but managing to wash a Babybel cheese is a new low even for me pic.twitter.com/WtGQuOKnkP
— Em (@IrradiatedMouse) April 15, 2024
10.
What is the temperature in that room pic.twitter.com/TukXuvN75n
— eve ౨ৎ (@marriedheads) April 15, 2024
11.
Being a home owner is just replacing everything that isn’t concrete or metal every 18 months until you die.
— Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) April 13, 2024
12.
The painter’s radio heading back to the van after a long day of blasting Kiss FM pic.twitter.com/jUrrbTeGK1
— Gwdihŵ (@youwouldknow) April 14, 2024