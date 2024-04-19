25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

They say that laughter is the best medicine, which means there’s probably a shortage of it in Brexit Britain. Luckily, there’s plenty of it here, although we don’t recommend using it to treat any ailments you might have.

Just give your faves a retweet or a follow.

1.

Have you got anything to help with my left foot? pic.twitter.com/aN9b0rTFUZ — Sarah (@SarahDuggers) April 13, 2024

2.

So I had this idea for hamburgers in the shape of hotdogs. I didn’t think it all the way through, clearly. pic.twitter.com/SHwst7YUJp — Eric Bandholz (@bandholz) April 13, 2024

3.

Not sure that’s how egg-freezing works pic.twitter.com/KX9pcGnmgR — Tom Hamilton (@thhamilton) April 13, 2024

4.

When you see this container at a food market you know you're gonna be paying £12 for chips with cheese on them pic.twitter.com/srUMV67XgH — Alex Micu (@axelk) April 14, 2024

5.

scrolled past this for a second and it looked like Peter Falk was on Hot Ones https://t.co/RxncFhYg7u — kyle (@Caol_MacCormaic) April 14, 2024

6.

Give the captions operative a pay rise…. pic.twitter.com/JHylYYOvWG — Nigel Adderley (@nadderley) April 15, 2024

7.

this is art pic.twitter.com/KJoxJiBnYr — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) April 16, 2024

8.

im guessing it's gonna be the second one https://t.co/g06Ebfxjfj — he/theyo kojima (@sleepdealerrr) April 15, 2024

9.

I am by no means a domestic goddess but managing to wash a Babybel cheese is a new low even for me pic.twitter.com/WtGQuOKnkP — Em (@IrradiatedMouse) April 15, 2024

10.

What is the temperature in that room pic.twitter.com/TukXuvN75n — eve ౨ৎ (@marriedheads) April 15, 2024

11.

Being a home owner is just replacing everything that isn’t concrete or metal every 18 months until you die. — Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) April 13, 2024

12.