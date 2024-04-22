Weird World scammers

This ‘Timothee Chalamet’ scammer went wildly viral because they’re so bad it’s brilliant

John Plunkett. Updated April 22nd, 2024

Leading contender for grifter of the week is surely this, a ‘Timothee Chalamet’ scammer – we’re not sticking our neck out too far to say it’s not the real thing – who was on the hunt for $600 or so and was hopeful of finding an unsuspecting victim.

But exactly how unsuspecting would the victim have to be to fall for this?

And that exchange again (just in case it’s tricky to read in full).

To be filed under ‘so bad it’s brilliant’.

Last word to @DesertedScope.

Source @DesertedScope