This ‘Timothee Chalamet’ scammer went wildly viral because they’re so bad it’s brilliant

Weird World scammers

Leading contender for grifter of the week is surely this, a ‘Timothee Chalamet’ scammer – we’re not sticking our neck out too far to say it’s not the real thing – who was on the hunt for $600 or so and was hopeful of finding an unsuspecting victim.

But exactly how unsuspecting would the victim have to be to fall for this?

we can’t let 600$ stand in the way of greatness pic.twitter.com/KpbYNJi7zt — deserted scope ⚰️ (@DesertedScope) April 21, 2024

And that exchange again (just in case it’s tricky to read in full).

To be filed under ‘so bad it’s brilliant’.

Super convincing. Take all my money, sir. — Noe X / Born Crazy Yesterday (@enepurple24) April 21, 2024

This is the funniest thing i’ve ever read It feels like he’s a soldier in the end saying his motto lol — Sam (@samk0006) April 21, 2024

Nahhh Nissan is insane — Ali (@AlisGoodTweets) April 21, 2024

You’d think Timothee would have more than 59 followers — Jack Caporuscio (@Caporuscio_Jack) April 21, 2024

Notice the 1111 in his name. It’s a message from the universe confirming he is real and this is him! pic.twitter.com/jHz7fbnCwu — Tiffany Huber (@TiffHuber) April 21, 2024

Last word to @DesertedScope.

Hit tweet!!! Follow me for more dune-ing pic.twitter.com/q7uuXUJDpH — deserted scope ⚰️ (@DesertedScope) April 21, 2024

Source @DesertedScope