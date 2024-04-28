17 times building design was high on the WTF scale – from the Sh*t Planning account
We’ve all seen ill-advised buildings spring up, or additions to existing houses that make no sense – and don’t even get us started on the amount of poor execution out in the world of design and construction.
The Shit Planning – @PlanningShit – account on Twitter/X is like a gallery of all of the above.
This is how they explain their mission.
“A celebration of all the Shit Stuff imposed on our environment. Perpetrated by Architects, Planners, Surveyors, Engineers & other environmental ne’er do wells.”
It makes for a very entertaining, if sometimes irritating, collection.
1.
Some people just like to watch the world burn! pic.twitter.com/23OwZLyK36
— Shit Planning (@PlanningShit) November 10, 2023
2.
Breaking News: Contract for Crooked House Rebuild Goes to Taylor Wimpey! pic.twitter.com/jzaVLh7it0
— Shit Planning (@PlanningShit) February 27, 2024
3.
‘I’ve got a mate who’ll knock that up for half the price!’ pic.twitter.com/2XNskzz7t4
— Shit Planning (@PlanningShit) February 15, 2024
4.
Can we have all the things! pic.twitter.com/wopWaFblWp
— Shit Planning (@PlanningShit) January 20, 2024
5.
Offf! pic.twitter.com/LXvKJ6XVs5
— Shit Planning (@PlanningShit) December 12, 2023
6.
Tarmageddon! pic.twitter.com/RUmzYw2Bo2
— Shit Planning (@PlanningShit) December 16, 2023
7.
‘Business in the front, one hell of a party in the back!’ pic.twitter.com/l2Q1fwJhkF
— Shit Planning (@PlanningShit) March 4, 2024
8.
Hmmm! pic.twitter.com/R628573SC3
— Shit Planning (@PlanningShit) January 9, 2024
9.
What you doing with that bit left over … pic.twitter.com/M9ODUi0Ttd
— Shit Planning (@PlanningShit) April 24, 2024