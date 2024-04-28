17 times building design was high on the WTF scale – from the Sh*t Planning account

Twitter design

We’ve all seen ill-advised buildings spring up, or additions to existing houses that make no sense – and don’t even get us started on the amount of poor execution out in the world of design and construction.

The Shit Planning – @PlanningShit – account on Twitter/X is like a gallery of all of the above.

This is how they explain their mission.

“A celebration of all the Shit Stuff imposed on our environment. Perpetrated by Architects, Planners, Surveyors, Engineers & other environmental ne’er do wells.”

It makes for a very entertaining, if sometimes irritating, collection.

1.

Some people just like to watch the world burn! pic.twitter.com/23OwZLyK36 — Shit Planning (@PlanningShit) November 10, 2023

2.

Breaking News: Contract for Crooked House Rebuild Goes to Taylor Wimpey! pic.twitter.com/jzaVLh7it0 — Shit Planning (@PlanningShit) February 27, 2024

3.

‘I’ve got a mate who’ll knock that up for half the price!’ pic.twitter.com/2XNskzz7t4 — Shit Planning (@PlanningShit) February 15, 2024

4.

Can we have all the things! pic.twitter.com/wopWaFblWp — Shit Planning (@PlanningShit) January 20, 2024

5.

6.

7.

‘Business in the front, one hell of a party in the back!’ pic.twitter.com/l2Q1fwJhkF — Shit Planning (@PlanningShit) March 4, 2024

8.

9.