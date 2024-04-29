Entertainment conspiracy theories right said fred

Right Said Fred’s reaction to public defibrillators was shockingly dense – 15 heartfelt responses

Poke Staff. Updated April 29th, 2024

We’re all completely used to two-hit wonders* Right Said Fred metaphorically soiling themselves in public, ever since they aligned themselves with the anti-vax, anti-mask brigade back in 2020.

*If you’re struggling to remember the second hit, it was Deeply Dippy.

That trend was well and truly continued on Friday, when they posted this bizarre reaction to one of over 50,000 public defibrillators now dotted around the country.

Phone boxes refurbed into defibrillators… what a time to be alive

Confused Im GIFfrom Confused GIFs

Shayan Sardarizadeh had a guess at their “reasoning”.

Eventually, Right Said Fred appeared to confirm that.

I stand corrected, if I had taken successive experimental government endorsed vaccines, I also would want these on every street corner.

These takedowns said everything that needed to be said.

There was some good advice from author Gabby Hutchinson Crouch.

While Michael Merrifield may have cut to the heart of Right Said Fred’s real issue with phone box defibrillators.

