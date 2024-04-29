Right Said Fred’s reaction to public defibrillators was shockingly dense – 15 heartfelt responses

Entertainment conspiracy theories right said fred

We’re all completely used to two-hit wonders* Right Said Fred metaphorically soiling themselves in public, ever since they aligned themselves with the anti-vax, anti-mask brigade back in 2020.

*If you’re struggling to remember the second hit, it was Deeply Dippy.

That trend was well and truly continued on Friday, when they posted this bizarre reaction to one of over 50,000 public defibrillators now dotted around the country.

Shayan Sardarizadeh had a guess at their “reasoning”.

I think Right Said Fred are implying these public defibrillators are being installed because of the Covid vaccine. They've been around for over a decade. pic.twitter.com/FGVGXKWtz1 — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) April 27, 2024

Eventually, Right Said Fred appeared to confirm that.

These takedowns said everything that needed to be said.

1.

Yes Fred, alive. That's what defibrillators do. https://t.co/sDkVA6XiwI — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) April 27, 2024

2.

I’m Too Sexy for Resus x https://t.co/1Q9W7UDTfx — Buckers (@deathofbuckley) April 27, 2024

3.

I see defibrillators are now woke pic.twitter.com/6TGN397n7R — Toby Earle Threads tobyontv (@TobyonTV) April 27, 2024

4.

Would need more than that to resurrect your career — Seb Downie-Blackwell (@DownieSeb) April 27, 2024

5.

Reich Said Fred are upset about turning phone boxes, which have been useless since about 1997, into something useful. Why are they upset? Because Illuminati, Covid, chemtrails, evil folk, muppets…take your pick https://t.co/9R2JdOn46M — Dom Joly (@domjoly) April 27, 2024

6.

Guys we’ve gotta stop trying to save lives, Fred thinks it’s a bad thing!! https://t.co/KBT8jRJyim — CarolineTheBug (@CarolineTheBug) April 27, 2024

7.

I love the idea of your man from Right Said Fred keeling over in the street and as people try and help him he croaks “Get that woke shit away from me.”

pic.twitter.com/5Cq4GjU1OV — Phlegm Clandango (@Cain_Unable) April 27, 2024

8.

Potential life saving devices being installed everywhere. We used to be a propa country https://t.co/WCkcg4LYeE — billy (@billydyson_) April 27, 2024

9.

One of the most sensible things. What a time to be alive when morons think this is a bad thing? https://t.co/2JbQcV6tPJ — Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) April 27, 2024

10.

Thing is lads you can still use it as an phone, you just need to but both of the paddles on your head and press ‘start’ https://t.co/LMMqKT64Mr — Gary Brannan (@garybrannan) April 27, 2024

11.

The time you’ll be alive is after the heart attack when somebody remembers that there’s a defibrillator close by in that old phone box. https://t.co/ZaxIgRJEHS — Malcolm V Tucker ‍☠️ (@Tucker5law) April 27, 2024

12.

right said fred against the prevention of ppl dying from heart attacks is a weird hill to die on https://t.co/welSAWp9LG — andy (@heyitsandy_) April 27, 2024

13.

Must admit, I did not have Right Said Fred beefing with Defibrillators on my 2024 bingo card…. https://t.co/ZhkvtM2wUW — Tiger Sammy (@tigersammy) April 27, 2024

14.

People need defibrillators, people no longer need phone boxes. Not a hard one to work out. — Ryan (@RyanMKIV) April 27, 2024

15.

The guys who sang ‘I’m too sexy’ think they understand medicine and pharmaceuticals better than those who studied the subjects for years and used their skills and knowledge for decades. What a time to be alive. https://t.co/1bMAgWLtKu pic.twitter.com/FoVCpY4MFj — Just Thought I’d Say (@thoughtidsay) April 27, 2024

There was some good advice from author Gabby Hutchinson Crouch.

I did CPR training with SJA while doing volunteer vaccinator training (to double upset the right said fred lads). Red Cross & BHF also have them available. Give yourself the knowledge to potentially save a life & as a bonus, upset a crank! — Gabby Hutchinson Crouch (@Scriblit) April 27, 2024

While Michael Merrifield may have cut to the heart of Right Said Fred’s real issue with phone box defibrillators.

Right Said Fred are just bent out of shape because their plausible concert venues are being repurposed. https://t.co/nDwKN9S2ep — Michael Merrifield (@AstroMikeMerri) April 27, 2024

READ MORE

Right Said Fred got their Covid maths wrong and the mockery was non-stop – 17 chart-topping takedowns

Source Right Said Fred Image Right Said Fred, Screengrab