Donald Trump has been wanging on about passing that cognitive test again, and the internet weighed in – 14 favourite comments

Back in 2020, Donald Trump went viral in a non-covid way after telling Fox News’ Marc K. Siegel about a cognitive test he had apparently insisted on taking.

“Person, woman, man, camera, TV” ended up on T-shirts and in countless skits, due to the then President seeming to think remembering five words was a huge intellectual achievement.

Four years later, with humiliating court cases mounting up, he’s still telling anyone who’ll listen about his cognitive supremacy.

Trump insists he’s not cognitively impaired in leaked footage at closed-door event because he took a test that included pictures of “a lion, a giraffe, a bear, and a horse” and could identify which one was a lion: “That’s not easy” pic.twitter.com/F9KMnE1lpJ — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) May 6, 2024

With his supporters rushing to insist he was just joking, the reactions from people who don’t own a MAGA hat were a lot more entertaining.

1.

He’s bragging about the dementia test again. https://t.co/QhvXxCnzcp — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) May 6, 2024

2.

“I can identify a lion on a test” is quite the campaign slogan for a guy who fart snores his way through his first of four criminal trials. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 7, 2024

3.

Trump: Vote for me for president. Narrator: Qualification? Trump: I can pick out the lion in a line up. MAGA: I’m telling you, the man was hand picked by god to save America. Politics, 2024 https://t.co/O9vD9s1m4e — Kimmel to trump: Isn’t it past your jail time (@MaggieJordanACN) May 7, 2024

4.

It’s so hard, we start teaching our children when they are young with the hopes that they can identify all of the animals when they are in their late 70s. https://t.co/hnaIlCFtjz pic.twitter.com/FaiKvwpyqF — Jewish Space Laser (@TapiocaPearl13) May 6, 2024

5.

That’s extraordinary for a 4yr old .. Anyway he should now try and say the alphabet ‍♀️ — VashH (@VashH3) May 6, 2024

6.

He did the best job EVER of picking out the lion. And everybody knows it. https://t.co/CuuMdixLYz — Duty To Warn (@duty2warn) May 7, 2024

7.

“I can identify a lion!” fits on a campaign poster. Just throwing out ideas here. https://t.co/SqITFdzlBE — Amy Berg (@bergopolis) May 7, 2024

8.

Bonus question (20 pts): Spot the buffoon in this video https://t.co/uKCkgwudun — George Conway (@gtconway3d) May 6, 2024

9.

I can't believe still, that THAT is the Republican presidential nominee, and this is all they could come up with. — Claire S (@SaintLaurant) May 6, 2024

10.

Oh, very good Donny, very good! pic.twitter.com/uFCCXrUyWU — chris criswell (@ccriswell) May 7, 2024

11.

Sure. It’s why I always thought Zazu was the Lion King. https://t.co/AzyPbRyIdw — Jim Snowden (@SnowdenJim) May 6, 2024

12.

Is there anyone on X who has a problem recognizing a lion among “a lion, a giraffe, a bear, and a horse”? https://t.co/nADKaldSUV — Mike Walker (@New_Narrative) May 6, 2024

13.

One thing I know about really smart people. They do not have to tell anyone how smart they are. Not so smart people, on the other hand, have to constantly convince people they are not stupid. https://t.co/7LYCCmOQH2 — Sarah Larchmont (@SarahLarchmont) May 6, 2024

14.

yes, but….does he know who the president is — Laura Mountainspring PISSED OFF ARMY MOM (@LauraMountainsp) May 6, 2024

As Columbo would say …just one more thing.

The first question on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MOCA) asks you to correctly identify the order of a sequence of numbers and letters. And the fourth question does not show you “a lion, a bear, a giraffe, and a horse.” It asks you to identify a lion, a camel, and a rhino. pic.twitter.com/vC6WCPyQLj — Andrew—Author of America Rises On Substack (@AmoneyResists) May 6, 2024



