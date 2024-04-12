A man shared the workspace planner he uses at home with his wife and the spreadsheet hit the fan – 13 funniest responses

Life relationships

At the risk of coming over like a luddite – which is exactly what we are, obviously – it was so much easier organising your homelife when everyone just scribbled what they were up to on a calendar on the kitchen wall.

Now there are so many different platforms on which people keep their plans it’s impossible to keep up.

But never fear because someone called Ben Lang has shared the organisational nirvana he uses with his wife – a workspace planner called Notion which is all it sounds – and more.

My wife and I use Notion religiously to manage our day-to-day life. Here’s a screenshot of our set-up. I turned this into a template, let me know if you’d like to see it! pic.twitter.com/0bgZWR3jbS — Ben Lang (@benln) April 7, 2024

And we’re very glad he did, not because we’re about to start using it – I rarely leave the house, so no need – but because it prompted lots of entertaining and relatable responses.

1.

when my daughter wants a bedtime story i have her file a Jira ticket and if it’s not sized correctly I just move it to the “won’t do” column https://t.co/tAhHMtutwk — Claudio Semeraro (@keepitterron) April 8, 2024

2.

My parents raised my sister and I as a “team” not a “family” – I was put on a PIP at 9 years old.

– I used to have a brother.

– My uncle joined a competing family in the area. https://t.co/Ur1PfWH1B5 — Roshan Patel (@roshanpateI) April 8, 2024

3.

This looks really great for onboarding new wives, I imagine it makes the process much smoother. — Blaine Wilson (@optomachina) April 7, 2024

4.

Tech bros are interesting because they’ll build a whole Notion template for their relationship with links to “Our principles” and it’s just a page that says “Be patient and understanding” https://t.co/lRfACWB1YK — Cindy is writing a secret world ✨ (@_withcindy) April 9, 2024

5.

Can’t decide if this is utopian or disutopian tech utilitarianism — Kenji (@0xkenjiii) April 7, 2024

6.

getting a notification that my wife added me to “off boarding” notion page https://t.co/wZETN8M8fc — Will Manidis (@WillManidis) April 8, 2024

7.