Life relationships

A man shared the workspace planner he uses at home with his wife and the spreadsheet hit the fan – 13 funniest responses

Poke Staff. Updated April 12th, 2024

At the risk of coming over like a luddite – which is exactly what we are, obviously – it was so much easier organising your homelife when everyone just scribbled what they were up to on a calendar on the kitchen wall.

Now there are so many different platforms on which people keep their plans it’s impossible to keep up.

But never fear because someone called Ben Lang has shared the organisational nirvana he uses with his wife – a workspace planner called Notion which is all it sounds – and more.

And we’re very glad he did, not because we’re about to start using it – I rarely leave the house, so no need – but because it prompted lots of entertaining and relatable responses.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2