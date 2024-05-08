Rainn Wilson ordered room service and it came with a side order of The US Office shenanigans

Celebrity actors pranks

Rainn Wilson, who played Dwight in the US version of the Office, has revealed that his fame has most definitely spread to Italy. He found out the hard way, when he stayed in the Plaza Hotel Lucchesi.

This is how he explained it on Instagram …

“This is what happened when I ordered room service at my hotel in Florence…”

The throwback to the longstanding prankathon inflicted on Dwight by his deskmate Jim, played by John Krasinski, may have delayed Rainn’s enjoyment of that tempting food, but it really tickled Instagram users.

ITALIAN HOTEL ROOM SERVICE IS NOT A JOKE, JIM!

netflixit

They knew you were there and they were READY. Because jello doesn’t happen just like that. And they were REALLY hoping you’d order room service. You made them so happy.

masalamomma

Describe the room service. did they run away fearful or did they walk away smug self-assured?

David.roeb

I see this and immediately hear “MICHAEL!!!”

papazulu77

This hotel deserves 100 stars.

cynthiaprinci

I can just imagine how tickled the person was who executed this.

unlearnsomethingtoday

if I had the opportunity to do this I would literally talk about it for the rest of my life.

nslwatson

No beets…

bigaluren

At least they didn’t put your glass in a vending machine

jake099insta

The Plaza added a comment.

Hope you enjoyed your stay with us.. and the room service as well!!

His Office co-star Ed Helms saw the funny side, too.

Haha!!! That is so wonderful and funny! ❤

I hope you left a giant tip (in jello!)!

In an interview with People Magazine, Rainn made it clear that he really doesn’t want the prank to catch on.

“I posted that thing on Instagram about my silverware and Jell-O in Italy. My fear is that I won’t be able to go anywhere without stuff being put in Jell-O.”

We suspect it may become a thing.

Anyway, here’s a reminder of the original scene.

Source Rainn Wilson