This graduation announcer had a pronunciation ‘problem’ and it gets funnier with every new student

Poke Staff. Updated May 10th, 2024

It’s been so long since we graduated – what do you mean, ‘you graduated?’ – that we can’t remember too much about it, least of all if they managed to pronounce our name right.

Surely they wouldn’t have struggled too much with ‘Poke staff?’

Anyway, we mention it because this particular graduation video just went wildly viral because of the way the announcer pronounces their names.

It gets worse (and so much funnier) each time someone new takes to the stage.

First class!

Just in case you were wondering …

We’re with this person.


