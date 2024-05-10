This graduation announcer had a pronunciation ‘problem’ and it gets funnier with every new student

Videos university

It’s been so long since we graduated – what do you mean, ‘you graduated?’ – that we can’t remember too much about it, least of all if they managed to pronounce our name right.

Surely they wouldn’t have struggled too much with ‘Poke staff?’

Anyway, we mention it because this particular graduation video just went wildly viral because of the way the announcer pronounces their names.

It gets worse (and so much funnier) each time someone new takes to the stage.

Gorl what is she on??? pic.twitter.com/fWDiLqFYCA — Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) May 10, 2024

First class!

Pronouncing Thomas wrong at a university with Thomas in the name is crazy work — Coco Minaj (@OnikaGauff) May 10, 2024

My sis getting pay back for all the times they mispronounced her name — Ash.li (@AshleyLbaddie) May 10, 2024

“TA-HO-MAY…….. Thomas.” Took me OUT — Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) May 10, 2024

Just in case you were wondering …

Lmaooo I had to go find an explanation and apparently they just gave her the phonetic spelling of their names…they switched her out after 30 mins and she apologized saying she would have been better reading out of the book of names than the card. I’m crying — Yo Peace Depends On How You Move (@WhoIs_Brie) May 10, 2024

We’re with this person.

I watched this like 3x …like what is she even saying — Miamore❤️ (@Miamore5623) May 10, 2024



Source @SomaKazima