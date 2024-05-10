People shared stories of meeting famous people and not realising who they were – 18 awkward encounters

Celebrity funny

Most people have one or two celebrity encounter stories …

The time they sat behind a friend’s famous cousin at a wedding, or stood next to that bloke from that thing at the urinals – or something less concrete like thinking they might have seen a famous footballer in Sainsbury’s.

Other supermarkets – and sports – are available.

Not everybody immediately clocks that they’re in the presence of someone well-known or highly accomplished – like Ryan Clinton and an unnamed sportsman at a party.

Not me asking the fellow dad at my kid’s birthday party— and EIGHTEEN-TIME GOLD MEDALIST—what line of work he’s in. — Ryan Clinton (@ryanclinton) May 7, 2024

His story inspired others to share similar – let’s face it – slightly mortifying stories.

1.

I had a college friend who did this to Paul McCartney. Sat next to him at a dinner party, was introduced to him as “Uncle Paul,” talked to him the whole

night. — Kate Brogan (@KateBrogan) May 8, 2024

2.

I once met some of the Beach Boys in a green room and mistakenly thought they were a group of elderly men doing music to stave off dementia. I asked them if they had considered doing a charity single. https://t.co/se9of2YN9b — Rebecca Reid (@RebeccaCNReid) May 8, 2024

3.

LOL knew a work colleague (who does not follow sports) get in an elevator with a tall black man with very big feet. She remarked “I bet a lot of people as you if you play basketball!”

Him: “No. Most people know.”

It was Shaq. — Patsy Baloney (@angelarare) May 8, 2024

4.

I once told a very very famous gymnast that she “looked like she probably worked out” and only learned who she was later. — askingforafriend (@opinionsnotmine) May 8, 2024

5.

An Irish writer friend of mine was at a read-a-thon thing & a very small man read from his poetry collection. She complimented him, asked if he was a full-time poet. "No," he said, "I'm the President." "Oh, well done!" she said. "President of what?" "…Ireland," he replied… — CE (Catie) Murphy (@ce_murphy) May 8, 2024

6.

Once met a guy at a party and politely asked what field he worked in he was the governor of georgia https://t.co/Q1tUCtaicK — madeline odent (@oldenoughtosay) May 8, 2024

7.

I met a really nice guy named Glenn at private room at a bar. I’m crap with names but I liked him so I told him I’d try hard to remember. A bit later I found out I was partying with the band The Eagles. I’d told Glenn Frey I’d try to remember his name. — Shellpaw (@ShellPaw) May 9, 2024

8.

my sister was at a house party once and was talking to a guy and asked what he did, and he said his band was playing a show in town.

it was kevin parker from tame impala, and he was in town to headline ACL https://t.co/mCU9tKmzTo — deepest diving honey crisp snail (@velvetbuzzkill) May 9, 2024

9.