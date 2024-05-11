The Aurora Borealis was visible in more areas than usual, and these 29 reactions were an internet highlight

News viral

Solar flares from the surface of the Sun caused an increase in magnetically charged magma in the atmosphere, resulting in the Aurora Borealis being visible in far more areas than usual. Cheers, Wikipedia.

Most of the UK, as well as areas of Europe and North America, saw the lights on Friday night – and the internet couldn’t stop talking about it.

Rare strong solar storms caused colourful auroras in various locations including Germany, Argentina, the US and Canada. Sky-gazers were treated to brilliant shades of pink, purple, green and blue. Read more here: https://t.co/EbogdD58bm pic.twitter.com/5tuFSO12Vu — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 11, 2024

Some people managed to capture impressive images of the incredible spectacle.

For those that know me on here, you’ll know I has two things on my bucket list: see a murmuration and the Northern Lights. Achieved one last year a few miles down the road, and tonight I’ve achieved the other from my back garden. I’m overwhelmed…. pic.twitter.com/FlqpUpN4ET — Prof Janina Ramirez (@DrJaninaRamirez) May 10, 2024

Look at my good boy with his magical lights pic.twitter.com/mqG8q2InKW — Anneli (@pigletish) May 10, 2024

What happened last night is something that I thought was only a dream. The strongest aurora ever, above the Dutch windmills. I still can't believe this was real. Captured after midnight in The Netherlands. pic.twitter.com/eXyyRe3JW8 — Albert Dros (@albertdrosphoto) May 11, 2024

Wow Liverpool! Incredible Northern Lights on Crosby Beach #aurora pic.twitter.com/VtrLfh7HWo — Colin Lane (@snapperlane) May 11, 2024

Rylan‘s Eurovision duty had taken him to the heart of Aurora Borealis country – ironically.

Can’t believe I’m in Sweden and the northern lights are basically camped out in my garden at home. Cheek — R Y L A N (@Rylan) May 11, 2024

Not everybody saw the lights – and a few wanted to share that with the world.

1.

Actually I think you’ll find it’s much cooler *not* to have seen the Aurora — Lev Parikian (@LevParikian) May 11, 2024

2.

Missed the Northern Lights because I went to bed early like a twat pic.twitter.com/n8hpfisNsO — Gwdihŵ (@youwouldknow) May 11, 2024

3.

Thinking of forming a Facebook group for people who didn’t see the lights. — Steve Doherty (@SteveDoherty1) May 11, 2024

4.

so you’re all outside watching the northern lights but I’m in bed eating crisps so I know who’s winning — Toby Earle Threads tobyontv (@TobyonTV) May 10, 2024

5.

*least jealous voice ever* actually i don't need to see the aurora borealis bc i see beauty in every living thing and every moment — robert altdude (@listenupnerds) May 11, 2024

6.

Waking up to all the Aurora Borealis photos when I slept through the entire thing #NorthernLights pic.twitter.com/6DKReETV2V — Dr Helen Ingram (@drhingram) May 11, 2024

It reminded some of a well-known sc-fi story.

7.

Just tweeting from my hospital bed (voice activated) following the eye surgery. Hope you all enjoyed staring at the lights in the sky last night. Radio's gone quiet… pic.twitter.com/OiEAioqzD7 — RichardWells (@Slippery_Jack) May 11, 2024

8.

Slightly annoyed that I missed nature's great light show last night. On the plus side, it's very quiet this morning and there's some nice new plants arrived in the garden. pic.twitter.com/0ZHOjO3mDB — Jake Knott (@JakeKnottAudio) May 11, 2024

9.

"Did you enjoy the aurora borealis last night?" pic.twitter.com/uSeIairrFZ — Pulp Librarian (@PulpLibrarian) May 11, 2024

There was a lot more to say about it – like all this.

10.

“The Northern Lights were amazing. And Sunak can still light up northern voters to win the election” Finty Bucklefast, in tomorrow’s Telegraph. pic.twitter.com/fbQgIFTIyp — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) May 10, 2024

11.

"What we're you expecting to see from a Torquay hotel bedroom window? The Aurora Borealis?" https://t.co/aMvI6WlFjs pic.twitter.com/fhxp9RaXfk — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) May 11, 2024

12.

Glad you all had a nice time but I'm afraid the sky only does that when it's extremely distressed — TheIainDuncanSmiths (@TheIDSmiths) May 11, 2024

13.

Me trying to see the northern lights in DC pic.twitter.com/I82PpN3xhc — Haleigh Hoffman (@HaleighHoffman) May 11, 2024

14.