Piers Morgan appeared to mock ‘Baby Reindeer’ Fiona Harvey’s £250 Talk TV appearance fee and these 6 people surely said it best

The fallout from Richard Gadd’s Netflix series Baby Reindeer shows no sign of going away just yet after Fiona Harvey, described as the inspiration behind the character of Martha, appeared on Piers Morgan’s Talk TV show last week.

‘She doesn’t even sound Scottish in that interview’ ☠️ absolutely howling #BabyReindeer pic.twitter.com/Z2lJcdvMIZ — Cal (@Calzo93) May 9, 2024

We mention it again because Harvey has subsequently complained about how much she was paid to appear on the show – £250, according to her.

And Morgan’s response on Twitter was bang on brand, if nothing else.

No Fiona.. you want an agent. pic.twitter.com/DJtlg6oT48 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 14, 2024

And these 6 people surely said it best.

Piers laughing at paying a clearly vulnerable woman 250 quid……disgusting to be fair — Chris Fackrell (@chrisfack) May 14, 2024

I don’t think taking advantage of someone with mental health issues is the flex you think it is @piersmorgan https://t.co/Od4Q10APg3 — Jessica (@_Jess_Rabbit) May 15, 2024

Piers paying a vulnerable lady £250 when you would of made loads is poor. I get you say she needs an agent but she is a member of the public that's been forced to become in the public domain, so mocking her, whether right or wrong is unfair & borderline. You have a duty of care! — Andrew Ruscoe ⚽️ (@AndrewRuscoe) May 14, 2024

The woman is clearly vulnerable, the production team would have known how much attention this interview would get and subsequently how much money would be made, and they offered her £250. Fully exploited someone now publicly laughing at them https://t.co/NFg5gC1vE7 — ✨ Sara ✨ (@slouisew) May 14, 2024

Whatever she did (& yes I watched the interview) it's pretty low to laugh at someone unrepresented being exploited. £250 is ridiculous. — Sofia (@scrubsblues) May 14, 2024

So Piers and his team could only afford to pay a mentally ill woman £250 for an interview he's plugged 251 times… odd flex. Strange man. https://t.co/iat29HOiMT — Vicki (@VickiYardley91) May 14, 2024

Just in the interests of balance and all that, here’s what Morgan told ITV’s Lorraine Kelly about her appearance – and what they paid her.

‘We gave her the same amount that we give 95% of our guests. We don’t discuss terms but we pay for a nice haircut, a car and everything else. I think we’ve performed our duty of care well and we’ve stayed in touch with her since.

‘When she came to the studio, she was actually relatively normal. I didn’t get the signs of someone who was mentally unwell but I do think she sends all those messages and I do think that shows that she has an obsessive streak, certainly in relation to Richard Gadd.’

And when it was suggested to him that he conducted the interview ‘for clicks’.

‘Well I have a YouTube channel called Piers Morgan Uncensored and I want people to click on it! Yeah, shock horror! You do a show for ratings, that’s the game we’re in. I want people to watch the content we do, that’s not why I did the interview.’

