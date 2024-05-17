Ever wondered what a 1000-dollar steak is like? Here’s a crazy clip to get your teeth into

Entertainment food

If you thought Salt Bae‘s Wagyu steak at £600 ($759) was stretching it, wait until you find out what’s been going on at Papi Steak in Fontainebleau, a hotel in Las Vegas.

Podcaster LasVegasFill shared a video of Papi Steak’s $1000 steak (not a typo) arriving with all the bells and whistles.

Brace yourself.

Papi Steak at Fontainebleau $1000 Beef Case features a 55oz MS9 pure blood Australian Wagyu Tomahawk with the most insane presentation ever. It's a nightclub serving steaks instead of vodka. No steak is worth $1k and no bottle of vodka is worth $450. But I did have a blast! We… pic.twitter.com/kQgrUKmQog — LasVegasFill (@LasVegasFill) May 15, 2024

Most people agreed that no steak is worth $1k – and the spectacle surrounding its presentation didn’t exactly hit the sweet spot.

Here’s what they had to say about it.

A 1000 dollar steak is horrendous enough, but having it served like this is arguably much worse. https://t.co/87eDxDEl64 — Chef Reactions (@ChefReactions) May 16, 2024

I cannot tell you the level of hatred I would have if I spent 1k on a steak and this is how it was brought to me — Big Red Celt (@BigRedCeltTT) May 16, 2024

All this celebration and the steak still hasn’t seen the grill. Sad https://t.co/6cXKpsuLLc — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) May 16, 2024

Imagine being the servers having to do this bullshit every night to cater to people who happily spend $1000 on a steak. https://t.co/Z36OQ6WVrx — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) May 16, 2024

Bro just give me my food. https://t.co/lnhhko3Xys — Marquez V-S (@MVS__11) May 16, 2024

why not be cool by setting money on fire … — Bruce Lee (@BruceLeeVegas) May 15, 2024

This is the direct opposite or how I would like a $1000 steak to be served to me. — Bryan De La Rosa (@BD_monster) May 16, 2024

Chuck E. Cheese for grown-ass fools. — John Curtas (@eatinglasvegas) May 15, 2024

This is literally the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever seen at a restaurant. And I used to host radio events at my local Hooters. — Jeff Does Vegas (@JeffDoesVegas) May 15, 2024

Real estate agents when they sell a 40 year old suburban home in a decent school district for $1.2 million. https://t.co/wZnh6xW4YF — Phil Walkability (@PhilWalkable) May 16, 2024

This is me, first barbecue of the season, six cans in. https://t.co/SKHYUa0dsf — Simon Binns (@simonbinns) May 16, 2024

IndianaJet probably hit the nail on the head.

I wonder…the people who order this, do they care more about the steak, or the Insta post? I suspect it's the latter. — IndianaJet (@IndianaJet) May 15, 2024

Source LasVegasFill Image Screengrab