There’s not enough cringe in the world to cover Salt Bae feeding Mikel Arteta – but these 14 savage responses make it worth watching

Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe, otherwise known as Salt Bae, went wildly viral back in 2017 after people saw his unusual seasoning technique.

This is the clip that started it all.

We’ve all grown accustomed to his affected motions, not to mention extortionate prices, but we weren’t quite prepared for this interaction with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

Mikel Arteta x Salt Bae in Dubai! pic.twitter.com/aei4PyzCHo — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) January 12, 2024

Needless to say, the mockery went stratospheric.

Mikel Arteta playing along with Salt Bae’s performative steak cutting. I love how the final shot just says: GRISTLE. pic.twitter.com/yiA1zhJZoL — Moog (@a_toots) January 13, 2024

I’d give a 6 point deduction to anyone who eats some steak straight from the Salt Bae fork. Feels worse than an FFP breach https://t.co/AIqhVtkUTT — Max Rushden (@maxrushden) January 12, 2024

The moment you realise Salt Bae doesn't even know how to cook a steak and you've been had pic.twitter.com/8pt0K0uwV9 — Frey/Bolt (@Bolt_451) January 13, 2024

Feels a bit bit weird suddenly wanting city to win the prem again https://t.co/etdjh5CUk6 — Alan White (@aljwhite) January 13, 2024

Withdraw the winter break right now. People cannot be trusted https://t.co/eT1MjoWydb — Football Ramble (@FootballRamble) January 13, 2024

They've done it. Our top scientists have actually come up with the worst vibe on earth https://t.co/eqhfT7J144 — Horace Goodwill, tonicke purveyor (@eff_hey) January 12, 2024

When your Dad order steak in the Wetherspoons on payday https://t.co/IcX7UfiAH9 — Hayley Ellis (@Hayles_Ellis) January 13, 2024

If salt bae tried to caress my steak I'd be like "hey don't DO that you primark essentials crew neck regular fit tshirt wearing mf!!" — Michael M (@michaelmphysics) January 13, 2024

This is the only thing I think of when I see Salt Bae feeding people over priced steak pic.twitter.com/eAN9okmbve — Dave Rave from Kwik Save(not a dave) (@houseofchaos18) January 13, 2024

Salt Bae is a grifter and he’s made his money from a weird way of sprinkling salt. All this from a guy who looks like the dead guy from Weekend at Bernie’s! pic.twitter.com/L3XIyBSTkv — Fi (@rahhead01) January 13, 2024

Fuckin talentless grifter ….. and salt bae couldn't fry an egg pic.twitter.com/ItsUEWXFlS — Paul jones❤❤ (@Pauljon61192521) January 13, 2024

I didn't know it was possible to make Salt Bae videos more irritating…. but Arteta has achieved it. https://t.co/3Ji6vWqDac — Leacho (@oleach10) January 13, 2024

The big problem with Salt Bae is that he's forced people to do that polite, patient smile they do when their water's being poured or cutlery laid out…..but for 10x longer https://t.co/AyLPVRbJ9V — Adam Hurrey (@FootballCliches) January 12, 2024

We’d like to see him try feeding meat to Jürgen Klopp. Or this …

I long for the day there’s footage of Salt Bae feeding someone steak off his meat cutlass and them spitting it out and going ‘that’s fucking horrible, that’ — Ed (@eddo75) January 13, 2024

Source EuroFoot Image Screengrab