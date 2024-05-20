How Not to Rescue a Cat: 101

Animals cats Funny fails

Meanwhile in Malaysia, the fire department pulled out all the stops to rescue a cat. At least, they pulled out most of the stops.

Watch what happened.

Probably not their finest moment, but at least no people or cats were hurt in the end. It did, however, earn some serious mockery on TikTok.

THEY HAD ONE JOB.

mikee

Wait how did they miss?

Aiman Ajay Al Jauhari

Mission failed successfully.

marker_pen

I thought they’re trying to rescue the man.

ellegranger

Cat: Thanks but No thanks, I will just use one of my nine lives!

sittie

Dont disturb me! I know how to handle myself!

Finiey_rahman

I love how hard they tried.

Kaisa

Did anyone else have to watch this twice as they didn’t see the cat the first time?

Steven Cogley420

Bro just trying to do his gym session pull-ups in peace.

naughtystimpey

carsteve-ourworld said what we were all thinking.

Clearly they don’t know how cats work.

Source vsaif848 Image Screengrab