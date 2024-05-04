The irresistible pull of cats to boxes created this accidental magic trick
There aren’t many cats that can resist a cardboard box, and the way this cat snuck in to one made a random guy the unwitting ‘beautiful assistant’ in the cat’s magic act.
@kittencute1903 Surprise? #cat #trending #xuhuong #fyp #pet ♬ Call Of Silence (Attack On Titan) – Lo-Fi Luke & Sushi
Kitty’s surprise emergence caused much hilarity online, as well as in the room.
A magic show he didn’t know he performed.
Jihani Azhar
I was so worried for the kitty when he was cutting the box!
Lynncheng4
Without cctv this will be the ghost cat mystery.
AirwindCollectibles
I think they saw the cat went in but the guy who did the box didnt know… waited for his reaction.
JjHr
Cat be like: suprise!
Shella
The magician surprised himself instead of the audience.
eljesala
Cats just love boxes no matter what size. If they fit, they sit.
Heshsheshan1
Ohh my jesus. David Copperfield.
giamdavid
I don’t think that’s the cats first rodeo.
ip8282
The Houdini kitty show.
mikew606
It was almost inevitable …
Schrodinger`s cat.
Евгений Половинкин
Source kittencute1903 Image Screengrab