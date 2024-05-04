The irresistible pull of cats to boxes created this accidental magic trick

Animals funny animals

Kitty’s surprise emergence caused much hilarity online, as well as in the room.

A magic show he didn’t know he performed.

Jihani Azhar

I was so worried for the kitty when he was cutting the box!

Lynncheng4

Without cctv this will be the ghost cat mystery.

AirwindCollectibles

I think they saw the cat went in but the guy who did the box didnt know… waited for his reaction.

JjHr

Cat be like: suprise!

Shella

The magician surprised himself instead of the audience.

eljesala

Cats just love boxes no matter what size. If they fit, they sit.

Heshsheshan1

Ohh my jesus. David Copperfield.

giamdavid

I don’t think that’s the cats first rodeo.

ip8282

The Houdini kitty show.

mikew606

It was almost inevitable …

Schrodinger`s cat.

Евгений Половинкин

