The irresistible pull of cats to boxes created this accidental magic trick

Poke Staff. Updated May 4th, 2024

There aren’t many cats that can resist a cardboard box, and the way this cat snuck in to one made a random guy the unwitting ‘beautiful assistant’ in the cat’s magic act.

@kittencute1903 Surprise? #cat #trending #xuhuong #fyp #pet ♬ Call Of Silence (Attack On Titan) – Lo-Fi Luke & Sushi

Kitty’s surprise emergence caused much hilarity online, as well as in the room.

A magic show he didn’t know he performed.
Jihani Azhar

I was so worried for the kitty when he was cutting the box!
Lynncheng4

Without cctv this will be the ghost cat mystery.
AirwindCollectibles

I think they saw the cat went in but the guy who did the box didnt know… waited for his reaction.
JjHr

Cat be like: suprise!
Shella

The magician surprised himself instead of the audience.
eljesala

Cats just love boxes no matter what size. If they fit, they sit.
Heshsheshan1

Ohh my jesus. David Copperfield.
giamdavid

I don’t think that’s the cats first rodeo.
ip8282

The Houdini kitty show.
mikew606

It was almost inevitable …

Schrodinger`s cat.
Евгений Половинкин

Source kittencute1903 Image Screengrab