This eye-opening 1-star review was already good but the restaurant’s response was next-level
This is neither the first nor the last 1-star restaurant review we’ll feature on these pages, but it’s up there with the most eye-opening.
It’s a customer who had a particular bone to pick and while there’s no suggestion that anything they say is actually correct, it’s quite the eye-opener.
And then the restaurant’s response took it to a whole new level.
“Free apple crumble” pic.twitter.com/bW1cfLr6YD
— Mattso (@M4ttso) May 19, 2024
Just in case that’s tricky to read in full.
Ooof.
Fair swap
One unfaithful husband = one apple crumble
— AmberGambler (@ambergambler_) May 19, 2024
"never liked the food,been coming here for years".
— FlawedPlane (@FlawedPlane) May 19, 2024
"kindly show this message to the staff" pic.twitter.com/1N6gSs7O2q
— Jet Set Willy (@Dairy_Contrary) May 19, 2024
Weird how it’s not the 45 year old married man who is the problem.
— destroid (Not a Parody) (@destroid) May 19, 2024
"Do *not* order from here if you want your husband to sleep with other women" – I'm getting mixed messages here Lisa.
— Dan (@WarioArgento) May 19, 2024
The marriage is crumbling.
— Charlie Chitty (@CharlieChitty) May 19, 2024
To be fair I'd exchange my husband for free apple crumble.
— Nanna Deb✋ (@Deborahpower5) May 19, 2024
Source @M4ttso