Weird World restaurants reviews

This eye-opening 1-star review was already good but the restaurant’s response was next-level

Poke Staff. Updated May 20th, 2024

This is neither the first nor the last 1-star restaurant review we’ll feature on these pages, but it’s up there with the most eye-opening.

It’s a customer who had a particular bone to pick and while there’s no suggestion that anything they say is actually correct, it’s quite the eye-opener.

And then the restaurant’s response took it to a whole new level.

Just in case that’s tricky to read in full.

Ooof.

READ MORE

People are sharing the comedy slips of the tongue that our friends and family will never let us forget – 23 absolute crackers

Source @M4ttso