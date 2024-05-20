This eye-opening 1-star review was already good but the restaurant’s response was next-level

Weird World restaurants reviews

This is neither the first nor the last 1-star restaurant review we’ll feature on these pages, but it’s up there with the most eye-opening.

It’s a customer who had a particular bone to pick and while there’s no suggestion that anything they say is actually correct, it’s quite the eye-opener.

And then the restaurant’s response took it to a whole new level.

Just in case that’s tricky to read in full.

Ooof.

Fair swap One unfaithful husband = one apple crumble — AmberGambler (@ambergambler_) May 19, 2024

"never liked the food,been coming here for years". — FlawedPlane (@FlawedPlane) May 19, 2024

"kindly show this message to the staff" pic.twitter.com/1N6gSs7O2q — Jet Set Willy (@Dairy_Contrary) May 19, 2024

Weird how it’s not the 45 year old married man who is the problem. — destroid (Not a Parody) (@destroid) May 19, 2024

"Do *not* order from here if you want your husband to sleep with other women" – I'm getting mixed messages here Lisa. — Dan (@WarioArgento) May 19, 2024

The marriage is crumbling. — Charlie Chitty (@CharlieChitty) May 19, 2024

To be fair I'd exchange my husband for free apple crumble. — Nanna Deb✋ (@Deborahpower5) May 19, 2024

Source @M4ttso