What’s the least creatively named animal? These 10 do exactly what they say on the tin

Animals words

A person named u/yogert909 had an offering for Reddit’s r/Showerthoughts forum, which – at first – seemed fairly uncontroversial.

The fly is the least creatively named animal.

It’s definitely a Friday afternoon job when it comes to naming animals, but Redditors felt there was at least a little competition.

Here are a few of their suggestions.

1.

Anteater is pretty close.

Luke_Cold_Lyle

2.

Stink bug.

qwibbian

3.

Grasshoppers – same tier.

Ibetya

4.

Sloth in English already means laziness.

Mr70000000

5.

Surprised no one has mentioned stick insect, I feel like that’s a contender for sure.

r4mm3rnz

6.

Daddy long-legs has entered the chat.

Andrewlohse

7.

I think the bluebird is up there.

Andythepig

8.

Deer is just the old english word for animal.

Irrstern

9.

Starfish is a contender too.

camaroni1000

10.

Woodpecker is up there for sure.

Eggysh

We can’t argue with this.

Lol it’s like naming dog ‘the run’ and fish ‘the swim’.

HicZoc

dirk_arrow went down a slightly different path.

Let’s not discuss the cockroach…

While philberto_ossani2 could see that animal names aren’t the only area where a little more effort might have paid off.

Flies were named by the same dude who named fireplace.

Finally, someone named Soulfire1123 pointed out that English isn’t the only culprit, either.

learned this from a guy speedrunning the language on Duolingo – the zulu word for giraffe means, literally, to pass the trees, because their necks are so long they surpass trees



READ MORE

These 32 ‘Better names for existing things’ will have you petitioning the dictionary for an update

Source Reddit Image Pixabay