Twitter Andrew tate

Andrew Tate said he was thinking about moving to Ireland and of all the funny comebacks, this one hit hardest

John Plunkett. Updated May 22nd, 2024

To the world of Andrew Tate now, where the self-professed ‘misogynist influencer’ facing a trial for human trafficking in Romania has speculated that one day he might quite like to move to Ireland.

Ability to leave a prison cell permitting, obviously.

And it prompted no end of entirely on-point responses, many of them from the Emerald Isle as you might imagine.

But surely none of them hit harder than this one.

Double whammy!

READ MORE

Andrew Tate said he doesn’t sleep with vaccinated women and this comeback was head and shoulders above everything else

Source https://twitter.com/wsebag/status/1793189485263401140