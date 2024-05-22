Andrew Tate said he was thinking about moving to Ireland and of all the funny comebacks, this one hit hardest

Twitter Andrew tate

To the world of Andrew Tate now, where the self-professed ‘misogynist influencer’ facing a trial for human trafficking in Romania has speculated that one day he might quite like to move to Ireland.

Ability to leave a prison cell permitting, obviously.

My grandfather was from Limerick. My mother half English half Irish. Making me one quarter Irish. When this bullshit in Romania is over I’m tempted to move to Ireland and fund/raise awareness for all these brave people saving their nation from being invaded. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) May 21, 2024

And it prompted no end of entirely on-point responses, many of them from the Emerald Isle as you might imagine.

We run little shits like you out of Limerick on a regular basis. Don’t even try it https://t.co/lBiHwzRTIA — Danielle O'Shea (@DanielleOShea32) May 21, 2024

We're grand, lad. Stay put. — John Sheehan (@johnsportraits) May 21, 2024

British one day, Muslim the next, now you're Irish? You stay wherever you are lad. Ireland doesn't need you. — MichaeloKeeffe (@Mick_O_Keeffe) May 21, 2024

Sorry, petal but no. Níl. Sorry about that but we’ve reached our Dose Quota here. It’s a shame, I know but lookit, maybe England can squeeze ya in. All the best, now. https://t.co/szhapD1dD8 — Niecy O'Keeffe (@NiecyOKeeffe) May 21, 2024

You can take that one quarter and shove it up your hole. We don't want you. https://t.co/huk8fcCLM4 — Martin Leahy (@TheNewReview2) May 21, 2024

They’re fine. Go to Antarctica or something. — Korey T (@KoreyT504) May 21, 2024

But surely none of them hit harder than this one.

Andy is also English, hence the traditional urge to go over to Ireland and ruin everything. pic.twitter.com/BLrw0d1rfb — Will Sebag-Montefiore (@wsebag) May 22, 2024

Double whammy!

That is a terrible limerick. It doesn't even scan. — BabelColour (@StuartHumphryes) May 22, 2024

Whilst you're here, why not have a listen to the Irish podcast I invaded & became co host of: @LegitimateLikes https://t.co/0K0XadJOYy — Will Sebag-Montefiore (@wsebag) May 22, 2024

