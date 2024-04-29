Weird World Andrew tate

Andrew Tate said he doesn’t sleep with vaccinated women and this comeback was head and shoulders above everything else

John Plunkett. Updated April 29th, 2024

Just in case you were thinking about it – sleeping with Andrew Tate or getting vaccinated – the self-styled king of the toxic manosphere had a message for you.

Now the chances are this hasn’t changed your plans either way, but we mention it because there was something about the post that sent it wildly viral. And not just because it was liked by his fan boy basement dwellers.

These responses were all very funny and totally on the money …

… but surely no-one said it better than this person.

Nailed it!

Source @TateNews_