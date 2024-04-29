Andrew Tate said he doesn’t sleep with vaccinated women and this comeback was head and shoulders above everything else

Weird World Andrew tate

Just in case you were thinking about it – sleeping with Andrew Tate or getting vaccinated – the self-styled king of the toxic manosphere had a message for you.

I don’t sleep with vaccinated women. pic.twitter.com/HVKyc3rpe9 — Tate News (@TateNews_) April 23, 2024

Now the chances are this hasn’t changed your plans either way, but we mention it because there was something about the post that sent it wildly viral. And not just because it was liked by his fan boy basement dwellers.

These responses were all very funny and totally on the money …

Welp that’s the best argument for the getting the vaxx that I’ve ever heard — Jamie Hanshaw (@JamieLHanshaw) April 25, 2024

*because vaccinated women won’t sleep with you — The Sopranos Guy™ (@uncle_june) April 23, 2024

so like even the hepatitus vaccine, or tetanus? What about polio? idk bruh im pretty sure almost the entirety of world has one vaccine of something — eve️‍⚧️($5 OF) (@basedtransgirl) April 23, 2024

Mom said it’s my turn on the xbox. — obsessedwithpaladins (@EKripperino) April 25, 2024

… but surely no-one said it better than this person.

this how 2 year olds look at you when they’re actively shitting their pants https://t.co/SPzoAHBM8S — heather (@_heatherlynn) April 25, 2024

Nailed it!

This is the truest thing ever lmaooo — Kimberly (@kimbothehutt) April 26, 2024

i cannot unsee it now — Stale Whale (@The_StaleWhaley) April 26, 2024

READ MORE

Andrew Tate said it was gay to enjoy sex with women and was fact checked til he farted

Source @TateNews_