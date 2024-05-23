Brexit hard man Steve Baker was asked what he’d do if he’s not an MP and it’s an instant hall of famer

Politics election Victoria Derbyshire

You might already be familiar with the work of Conservative MP, Northern Ireland minister and all-round Brexit hard man Steve Baker.

We don’t have time here to revisit his entire CV but might we recommend this Independent piece, ‘Clueless confessions of a ridiculous Brexit fanatic’, which pretty much sums it up.

And we mention him because the BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire caught up with Baker after Rishi Sunak’s surprise election announcement and the whole thing is worth a watch.

Victoria Derbyshire, “You might lose your job.. You’ve got a majority of what?” Steve Baker, “4,500” VD, “You might not be an MP come July 5th” SB, “That is absolutely true” The interview then goes downhill from there.. pic.twitter.com/hUtR9iZdx4 — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) May 22, 2024

This bit in particular.

Newsnight @vicderbyshire taking apart the idiot Steve Baker Tory treating us like we're stupid, like we haven't lived through the last 14 years….all the techniques of a narcissist.. Vic taking no prisoners #GeneralElection pic.twitter.com/Nn0WIb3zhd — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) May 23, 2024

But this bit – this bit! – is the specific reason we’re here, when Derbyshire asks him what he’ll do if he’s not an MP, and it delivers beyond all – ALL – expectations.

Magnificent.

Yesterday I decided to allow myself to have twitter back on my phone for the duration of the election campaign and that decision is already SO vindicated. https://t.co/C6VbVfRUMM — Helen Lewis (@helenlewis) May 23, 2024

“Skydiving. Motorcycling. Fast catamaran sailing. Plus acting.” pic.twitter.com/p5xTod5olw — Longden Calling (@LongdenCalling) May 23, 2024

This is the fastest, clearest answer I’ve seen a Tory MP give. A combination of “even if you vote me out I will have a better life than you can ever afford” and “I am insecure about what people think of me so I have this list of exciting activities ready”. https://t.co/IzvSFNQ0KO — Glenn Burgess (@GlennBurgess) May 23, 2024

He missed cage fighting pic.twitter.com/igmfqsOOT7 — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) May 23, 2024

So on July 5th Steve (Hard Man) Baker is gonna cram in all the divorced man’s attempts at death by misadventure into one weekend. #Newsnight https://t.co/jYiGVZ1p0S — Mick ☕️ (@MickCoffey2) May 23, 2024

My marriage fell apart soon afterwards. — Christopher J. Hand | @[email protected] (@drcjhand) May 23, 2024

In a way I hope Steve Baker gets back for this answer https://t.co/6KPVEnSfVb — Ern Malley (@ernest_malley) May 23, 2024

