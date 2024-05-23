First Waitrose, then Ryanair, now Currys – will the last brand to mock Rishi Sunak please shut up shop?
If ever an election launch perfectly captured the chaos of the so-called government that preceded it, then it was surely Rishi Sunak’s surprise announcement in the peeing rain outside Downing Street, drowned out by Things Can Only Get Better.
“Things Can Only Get Better” by D:Ream is drowning out Rishi Sunak’s speech calling a general election. pic.twitter.com/JQlU3zGgrf
— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 22, 2024
It prompted no end of mockery – we’ve rounded up 31 of our favourite responses here – and fabulous owns from the Trades Union Congress to Countdown’s Susie Dent.
And was retail brands going to miss out on Twitter? Were they heck.
First up came Waitrose after @scottygb spotted someone carrying their carrier bags into Downing Street just ahead of Sunak’s ill-fated appearances
Someone’s been to Waitrose. pic.twitter.com/IEqx2MHcf0
— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 22, 2024
Time to stock up the wine cabinet! Our 25% off six bottles of wine starts todayhttps://t.co/J0JuD7IQ5e https://t.co/OwWOf1lEvd
— Waitrose & Partners (@waitrose) May 22, 2024
We’ll bring the wine glasses https://t.co/ipx0qavjaw
— John Lewis & Partners (@JohnLewisRetail) May 22, 2024
Aced it!
And then Ryanair – past masters at this sort of thing – got in on the act.
need a holiday, Rishi? https://t.co/GfJhurz3D1
— Ryanair (@Ryanair) May 22, 2024
Before Currys hopped aboard the bandwagon and it’s our brand new favourite.
Always invest in good speakers pic.twitter.com/C6RWm1d1j9
— Currys (@currys) May 22, 2024
Boom!
Haha. Give your comms team a pay rise.
— Coops (@0xPJCooper) May 22, 2024
Even Currys in on the fun
— Sparky (@sparkinson83) May 22, 2024
Outstanding trolling
— roger t (@r70dger) May 22, 2024
READ MORE
31 favourite things people have been saying about the long-awaited general election announcement