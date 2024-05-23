Susie Dent’s subtly devastating ‘Etymology of the Day’ owned Rishi Sunak into next year

Politics conservatives general election

With a general election now planned for the 4th of July, it’s basically politics nerd Advent, but instead of calendars with overpriced chocolates behind the doors, they’re filled with cringeworthy electioneering, opinion polls and savage owns of increasingly desperate politicians.

The internet is already brimming with insightful and hilarious commentary on the reasoning behind Rishi Sunak‘s recent life choices, such as these comments on Twitter/X.

Rishi No Mac — Rebecca Front (@RebeccaFront) May 22, 2024

After a decade at the top, the Ed Miliband sandwich shot has finally been dethroned. #generalelection pic.twitter.com/dIWavaIZud — James Withers (@JamesRWithers) May 22, 2024

Somewhere, a gbeebies producer is staring blankly at a Baby's First Guide To Purdah book that ofcom have sent them in the desperate hope that that'll go in, then wiping their nose with it and sticking it to the underside of the desk — Gabby Hutchinson Crouch (@Scriblit) May 22, 2024

“Earlier today I visited the haunted red painting and asked it for permission to dissolve, which I have now begun to do.” pic.twitter.com/tf16CuD4is — RichNeville (@RichNeville) May 22, 2024

Really excited by this announcement not at all worried pic.twitter.com/6dyumQsTD0 — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) May 22, 2024

Rishi sunak announcing the general election. pic.twitter.com/Cm9xJWX6Jz — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) May 22, 2024

'dunno mum, something about a jelly electrician, what? Big Mac and nuggets. No, no it won't spoil my tea, I've left room' pic.twitter.com/UUzpDcP6zZ — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) May 22, 2024

Just purchased my Panini General Election sticker book. — Matt Owen (@MJowen174) May 22, 2024

"Well tonight thank god it's them, instead of meeee" pic.twitter.com/KXSmHYdkkW — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) May 22, 2024

I don't get to vote in the general election, but I do have to live with whoever you elect. No pressure. — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) May 22, 2024

Christ… 14 years of Tory backroom deals to sort through and untangle… hope the civil service gets some sleep this June.

July is going to be exhausting! — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) May 23, 2024

So many Tory ministers will lose and will be looking for new careers the BBC is going to become one massive railway travelogue. — Mark Thomas (@markthomasinfo) May 23, 2024

Chemtrailers: “The government are controlling the weather!” The government: pic.twitter.com/7AIL23CbHg — Take That, Clouds (@TakeThatClouds) May 22, 2024

The wonderful Susie Dent threw her own special brand of shade, via an interesting etymology. It’s subtle, but utterly devastating.

Etymology of the day: 'explode' is the poor relative of 'applaud'; it comes from the Latin for slow hand-clapping an inadequate performer off the stage. — Susie Dent (@susie_dent) May 22, 2024

Here’s what people thought of her classy burn.

Gawd bless Susie Dent. Not only witty and clever, but topical too. — DaveBrockman @[email protected] (@BigBadDaveB) May 22, 2024

Gotta love Susie Dent's perfectly weighted and timed observations of the day… https://t.co/H7qFWX6iP8 — ShelBryn (@ShelbyBryn) May 22, 2024

In conclusion …

Once more, @susie_dent shows that she has elevated subtweeting to an artform. https://t.co/QA3B5igayh — Alex Trowers (@BulkPaint) May 22, 2024

