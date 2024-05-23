Politics conservatives general election

Susie Dent’s subtly devastating ‘Etymology of the Day’ owned Rishi Sunak into next year

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 23rd, 2024

With a general election now planned for the 4th of July, it’s basically politics nerd Advent, but instead of calendars with overpriced chocolates behind the doors, they’re filled with cringeworthy electioneering, opinion polls and savage owns of increasingly desperate politicians.

The internet is already brimming with insightful and hilarious commentary on the reasoning behind Rishi Sunak‘s recent life choices, such as these comments on Twitter/X.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

The wonderful Susie Dent threw her own special brand of shade, via an interesting etymology. It’s subtle, but utterly devastating.

Here’s what people thought of her classy burn.

In conclusion …

Source Susie Dent Image Screengrab, Screengrab