Politics conservatives general election

The TUC had the all-out best response to Rishi Sunak’s rain-sodden Downing St speech

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 23rd, 2024

If anyone told us that Armando Iannucci had written the script for Rishi Sunak‘s general election announcement, we couldn’t swear they were wrong, because it was straight out of The Thick of It.

Despite having an expensively created briefing room in Downing Street, the PM opted to stand in the pissing down rain, getting more and more soggy with each sentence, and trying to remind the country of things he hadn’t completely ballsed up.

The background music was just as funny, as Steve Bray blasted out D-Ream’s Things Can Only Get Better – which will forever be associated with the Labour landslide of 1997.

If Sunak had hoped to start the run-up to the election on a high, then it can only be said to have been a crushing failure …which might be good practice for the election, to be fair.

People held nothing back in their assessment of how it had gone.

