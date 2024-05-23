The TUC had the all-out best response to Rishi Sunak’s rain-sodden Downing St speech

Politics conservatives general election

If anyone told us that Armando Iannucci had written the script for Rishi Sunak‘s general election announcement, we couldn’t swear they were wrong, because it was straight out of The Thick of It.

well that episode of The Thick Of It was a bit ridiculous pic.twitter.com/ax1GGwFkgU — dave ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) May 22, 2024

Despite having an expensively created briefing room in Downing Street, the PM opted to stand in the pissing down rain, getting more and more soggy with each sentence, and trying to remind the country of things he hadn’t completely ballsed up.

The background music was just as funny, as Steve Bray blasted out D-Ream’s Things Can Only Get Better – which will forever be associated with the Labour landslide of 1997.

Whoever is playing ‘Things Can Only Get Better’ during Rishi’s announcement deserves a gong. Lol pic.twitter.com/9Hgi3dNNM4 — Maurice Mcleod (he/him) (@mowords) May 22, 2024

If Sunak had hoped to start the run-up to the election on a high, then it can only be said to have been a crushing failure …which might be good practice for the election, to be fair.

People held nothing back in their assessment of how it had gone.

1.

“I've seen things you people wouldn't believe… Gullis eating soup with a fork. I watched Braverman try to deport a sofa. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain… Time to die.” pic.twitter.com/6Uzq14BcRa — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) May 22, 2024

2.

3.

historically, men in this situation used a folding canopy called an umbrella pic.twitter.com/vMVdJ3s6XU — derek guy (@dieworkwear) May 22, 2024

4.

"Now call a general election in the pouring rain with 'Things Can Only Get Better' blasting in the background!"#GeneralElection pic.twitter.com/t959TFjcFV — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) May 22, 2024

5.

6.

Drizzly Adams, the Californian mountain man. pic.twitter.com/EUSGqhQH7K — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) May 22, 2024

7.

Suits can only get wetter — Ian McMillan (@IMcMillan) May 22, 2024

8.

Rishi Sunak stands in the pouring rain, babbling that Keir Starmer hasn’t got a plan.

Ten minutes later: Keir Starmer stands in a nice dry room, calmly explaining his plan. pic.twitter.com/aDTmaSd1xl — Nicholas Pegg (@NicholasPegg) May 22, 2024

9.

Lots of people asking me where I was when Sunak announced the election. I was inside, because it was raining. Only an idiot would have gone out in that… #GeneralElection pic.twitter.com/feRD2YYvvU — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) May 22, 2024

10.