31 favourite things people have been saying about the long-awaited general election announcement

Politics conservatives

By now, you’ll know that the Government has called a general election, and that it doesn’t have the Met Office app – or eyes, apparently.

The country will (finally) go to the polls on the 4th of July, showing that Rishi Sunak can at least deliver on one pledge – that it would happen in the second half of the year.

The Stop Brexit guy, Steve Bray, had the opportunity to do the funniest thing – blast the 1997 Labour campaign song Things Can Only Get Better through a speaker as the PM made his announcement – and he did.

You can read all about that here.

"We will have a general election on the 4th of July" Rishi Sunak announces a general election as the rain pours down on him while Steve Bray floods downing street with D:Ream's Things Can Only Get Better pic.twitter.com/jPEtz0g1BA — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) May 22, 2024

But that wasn’t the only talking point, and this is what people have been saying about the big news so far.

1.

A soaking wet Sunak calls a general election for July 4th. Not so much making a case for more Conservative government but begging for it. Even he doesn't sound like he believes a single word. Feels very much like a metaphor. And very much like the end of an era. pic.twitter.com/TivzBCphr4 — Otto English (@Otto_English) May 22, 2024

2.

‘I’ve called a general election by mistake’ pic.twitter.com/8C7NWFaCFb — Toby Earle Threads tobyontv (@TobyonTV) May 22, 2024

3.

boy are you the 2024 general election because I’m going to call you at the last minute when all hope is lost — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) May 22, 2024

4.

Put your Adidas Samba’s on and Off. You. Go. — Jemma Forte (@jemmaforte) May 22, 2024

5.

6.

Rishi Sunak calling an election just because he’s had enough of being PM is under-priced imo. #GeneralElection — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) May 22, 2024

7.

approaching this election with the enthusiasm of somebody who has trodden in dog shit but has spotted a nice puddle of cat piss they could feasibly wash it off in — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 22, 2024

8.

The last time the UK held a general election in July was in 1945. Labour gained 242 seats in a landslide… — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) May 22, 2024

9.

A cynic would point out that July 4th is right around Euro 2024 quarter-final week, which England are expected to make, and Sunak could be hoping a 'feel good' factor helps him out. — Lee Hurley (@HLeeHurley) May 22, 2024

10.

11.

12.

The biggest UK debate has been announced. It’s Marmite. Do you love it or hate it? #GeneralElection — Marmite (@marmite) May 22, 2024

13.

A man richer than the King standing in the pissing rain asking a country to love him. Fucking hell. We’re past parody. — fourfoot (@fourfoot) May 22, 2024

14.

A minor reminder that Sunak didn't pay anybody's wages in furlough. YOU paid them. — Larry & Paul (@larryandpaul) May 22, 2024

15.

Trying to think how it could have gone worse. If he audibly shat himself? Accidentally read out the lyrics of MMMBop instead of his speech? — Adam Kay (@amateuradam) May 22, 2024

16.