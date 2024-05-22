31 favourite things people have been saying about the long-awaited general election announcement
By now, you’ll know that the Government has called a general election, and that it doesn’t have the Met Office app – or eyes, apparently.
The country will (finally) go to the polls on the 4th of July, showing that Rishi Sunak can at least deliver on one pledge – that it would happen in the second half of the year.
The Stop Brexit guy, Steve Bray, had the opportunity to do the funniest thing – blast the 1997 Labour campaign song Things Can Only Get Better through a speaker as the PM made his announcement – and he did.
You can read all about that here.
"We will have a general election on the 4th of July"
Rishi Sunak announces a general election as the rain pours down on him while Steve Bray floods downing street with D:Ream's Things Can Only Get Better pic.twitter.com/jPEtz0g1BA
— Farrukh (@implausibleblog) May 22, 2024
But that wasn’t the only talking point, and this is what people have been saying about the big news so far.
1.
A soaking wet Sunak calls a general election for July 4th. Not so much making a case for more Conservative government but begging for it.
Even he doesn't sound like he believes a single word.
Feels very much like a metaphor. And very much like the end of an era. pic.twitter.com/TivzBCphr4
— Otto English (@Otto_English) May 22, 2024
2.
‘I’ve called a general election by mistake’ pic.twitter.com/8C7NWFaCFb
— Toby Earle Threads tobyontv (@TobyonTV) May 22, 2024
3.
boy are you the 2024 general election because I’m going to call you at the last minute when all hope is lost
— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) May 22, 2024
4.
Put your Adidas Samba’s on and Off. You. Go.
— Jemma Forte (@jemmaforte) May 22, 2024
5.
Wet D:Ream pic.twitter.com/WFWka6EhIC
— HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) May 22, 2024
6.
Rishi Sunak calling an election just because he’s had enough of being PM is under-priced imo. #GeneralElection
— James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) May 22, 2024
7.
approaching this election with the enthusiasm of somebody who has trodden in dog shit but has spotted a nice puddle of cat piss they could feasibly wash it off in
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 22, 2024
8.
The last time the UK held a general election in July was in 1945. Labour gained 242 seats in a landslide…
— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) May 22, 2024
9.
A cynic would point out that July 4th is right around Euro 2024 quarter-final week, which England are expected to make, and Sunak could be hoping a 'feel good' factor helps him out.
— Lee Hurley (@HLeeHurley) May 22, 2024
10.
It’s meant to be. pic.twitter.com/oRzKXuYmTo
— Count Binface (@CountBinface) May 22, 2024
11.
WET, WET, WET! pic.twitter.com/tNIOm4TFwj
— Reece Dinsdale (@reece_dinsdale) May 22, 2024
12.
The biggest UK debate has been announced.
It’s Marmite. Do you love it or hate it? #GeneralElection
— Marmite (@marmite) May 22, 2024
13.
A man richer than the King standing in the pissing rain asking a country to love him. Fucking hell. We’re past parody.
— fourfoot (@fourfoot) May 22, 2024
14.
A minor reminder that Sunak didn't pay anybody's wages in furlough. YOU paid them.
— Larry & Paul (@larryandpaul) May 22, 2024
15.
Trying to think how it could have gone worse. If he audibly shat himself? Accidentally read out the lyrics of MMMBop instead of his speech?
— Adam Kay (@amateuradam) May 22, 2024
16.
I want 100 Portillo moments.
— Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) May 22, 2024