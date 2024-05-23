News Penny Mordaunt

There were lots of funny responses to Penny Mordaunt’s banknotes reveal but this one hit the jackpot

Poke Staff. Updated May 23rd, 2024

Time now to step away from the general election announcement and all that, and thank goodness for that.

Before Rishi Sunak humiliated himself outside 10 Downing Street, House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt took time to pose with the first bank notes to feature a portrait of King Charles.

And very excited she looks too.

Now it’s fair to say the picture prompted quite a few very good gags all along a similar theme …

And ordinarily they would have been a winner but they were just pipped to the post by this.

Bravo!

We’re with this person.

Source @graceyldn