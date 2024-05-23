There were lots of funny responses to Penny Mordaunt’s banknotes reveal but this one hit the jackpot

News Penny Mordaunt

Time now to step away from the general election announcement and all that, and thank goodness for that.

Before Rishi Sunak humiliated himself outside 10 Downing Street, House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt took time to pose with the first bank notes to feature a portrait of King Charles.

And very excited she looks too.

Met with @bankofengland today to view the first banknotes with HM The King’s portrait. The new notes will be introduced gradually to replace those that are worn. pic.twitter.com/DyEDzFftCk — Penny Mordaunt (@PennyMordaunt) May 22, 2024

Now it’s fair to say the picture prompted quite a few very good gags all along a similar theme …

Sorry these notes are clearly too big? Who has a wallet this size? Can this government do anything right? https://t.co/wsi14zmvZV — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) May 22, 2024

PENNY THEY’RE MASSIVE THIS ISN’T GOING TO WORK — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) May 22, 2024

A lot of people are saying that “They’re too big, they won’t fit in my wallet”. However, they forget that Ms Mordaunt is far away. https://t.co/7676JfsFky — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) May 22, 2024

And ordinarily they would have been a winner but they were just pipped to the post by this.

£30.01 in total standing there https://t.co/t7PknEr25v — Grace (@graceyldn) May 22, 2024

Bravo!

Forget the election. This joke is today’s political highlight. https://t.co/M04WKWdrUI — Dom Lawson (@Spicydomingo) May 22, 2024

We’re with this person.

Took me a while but the penny dropped — Mandyypphin24 (@mandyphin28) May 22, 2024

READ MORE

Sewing Bee legend Patrick Grant’s Rishi Sunak verdict really wasn’t messing around and had everyone cheering

Source @graceyldn