Sewing Bee legend Patrick Grant’s Rishi Sunak verdict really wasn’t messing around and had everyone cheering

We’ve always liked Patrick Grant ever since we started watching The Great British Sewing Bee and it turns out he’s just as charming and straight talking in real life as he is on the BBC1 show.

The clothing entrepreneur who recently gave M&S socks both barrels, was on the BBC’s Debate Night show when he was asked about Rishi Sunak’s surprise election announcement.

And his no-nonsense verdict had everyone cheering.

Some thoughts on the current government. https://t.co/ykVMchT0I8 — Patrick Grant (@paddygrant) May 22, 2024

Stitch that!

‘I can’t help feeling that we have had a Conservative government that has done more harm and less good to both the country and the general population, than any government in my 50 years. ‘Most governments in the past, whatever way you vote, you could probably point to something they’ve done something better for somebody. ‘But I genuinely can’t think of anything this government has done that has made anything better for anybody. ‘I could probably spend the next hour listing things that they’ve made worse.’

And here are just a few of the many things people said in response.

This is why I love Patrick Grant. He doesn’t have to be so blunt. But he is. Beautifully so. https://t.co/NRwNMMqjPA — Rachel Lofthouse (@DrRLofthouse) May 23, 2024

I love Patrick Grant and my husband knows it. https://t.co/HfUJy4W1D4 — Jenny Lecoat (@JennyLecoat) May 23, 2024

Spot on. With the exception of Equal Marriage, which Cameron pushed through against the wishes of his party, everything they’ve touched has turned to shite whilst their mates get even richer off of the back of it. Good riddance soon, I hope — Sir Fiftysomething Gardener (@cotswold31415) May 22, 2024

Could not agree more. Calm articulate dignified. Please please use your platform like never before for the next 6 weeks — Rob Jacques (@rj7268) May 22, 2024

Source @paddygrant