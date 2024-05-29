Garron Noone had a fusilli things to say about pasta – and it’s today’s funniest video

Entertainment food funny

If you’ve ever wondered about the advantages and disadvantages of using different types of pasta (and who hasn’t?), then comedian and singer Garron Noone has some information for you.

Pay attention – this could highly impact how much you enjoy your next meal.

“I shouldn’t need a fuckin user manual to operate a pasta.”

Fair comment.

TikTok users were all over it.

I find your credentials acceptable.

Jonah Bixby

Fusilli is bae.

Chewbertie Totally agree absolute workhorse pasta shape.

Garron Noone

Can you do the rest? I just like listening to your pasta related rage.

yukisylmaer

We don’t know about’the rest’, but there’s a part two.

Accidentally did another full video for one pasta. But talked about lettuce the entire time.

Abbi

At this rate there’ll be more than 50 parts to this analysis.

ingy

On the edge of my seat for pt3.

frannymonster

Of course, Garron’s culinary expertise made its way to Twitter/X, where his genius was properly recognised.

1.

much to think about x pic.twitter.com/ewqdv7Herl — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) May 25, 2024

2.

MORE TO THINK ABOUT x https://t.co/ENy9EW6YME pic.twitter.com/O8uue4phMl — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) May 28, 2024

3.

Garron may single-handedly get me into tik-tok. https://t.co/1hVyAntDST — Brendan✊ (@ShakeHandsBNice) May 25, 2024

4.

Ballina's highest volume export might be Coca-Cola but the best export is…. https://t.co/kPQV6QQmPR — Cian Ginty (@cianginty) May 26, 2024

5.

6.

I wish Garron the best of lives and I need him to rate all the other pastas. https://t.co/M2Uw99Sbi0 — Laur (@laurevans311) May 26, 2024

7.

I'll never get over the undeniable fact that he is, in fact, delicious. — hairy queen of scots (@darkestflameboy) May 25, 2024

8.

He is right. I need to now know his thoughts in all the other shapes — Lindsay Scott (@linsinoz) May 26, 2024

9.

Sticking around for the Fettuccine discourse. For my money, wider pasta means less overall surface area, which means less sause adhesion. But I’ll accept Garron’s final ruling, as he’s delicious. — Martin Indoors (@terminalboy) May 28, 2024

10.

I love him shitting on salads in a post on pasta's — Robpatch (@2patchitup) May 28, 2024

11.

I had a Little Italian Grandmother, I approve — Neurotic Cloud Of Bats (@stargazerseye) May 28, 2024

A lot of people shared his low opinion of salad.

Salads getting what they deserve! They're nothing but water and sadness. — Southern Ireland (@ireland1921) May 28, 2024

Follow him. He’s delicious.

