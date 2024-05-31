25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week
If you’re still reeling from the news about Donald Trump’s conviction – or just still laughing – you might want to step away from that particular vein of entertainment to give your brain a break.
Thankfully, we’ve got 25 great tweets from the past seven days that should hit the sweet spot.
We hope you enjoy them.
1.
My nephew had an upset stomach for a few days. Once he felt better, he said that when he grew up he would invent a medication that would make diarrhea instantly gone and he’d call it gone-a-rhea and we grownups were like nahhh buddy that name is kinda already taken.
— (@Guiness_Pig) May 27, 2024
2.
Today's Wordle was a nightmare pic.twitter.com/ZvzxNnZzDv
— Paddy Duffy (@PaddyDuffy) May 28, 2024
3.
There must be a word for this feeling:
the realisation, after circa 45 seconds of a very vigorous impression of a chimp, that your toddler is not watching and you are simply performing it into the ether.
— Rick Edwards (@rickedwards1) May 29, 2024
4.
Let's talk about why the tailoring in this scene from Eraserhead looks so bad. To begin with, there is a noticeable collar gap (1/n) pic.twitter.com/EkE0VmRTJz
— John Attridge (@John_Attridge) May 27, 2024
5.
my pug got a pup cup today from the starbucks drive thru while safely strapped into his car seat just like his wolf ancestors
— kim (@KimmyMonte) May 31, 2024
6.
Whenever a recipe is like, “Strain through a cheese cloth,” it’s like, oh okay yeah I’ll just strain it through a cheesecloth. Get the fuck out of here.
— Noah Garfinkel (@NoahGarfinkel) May 26, 2024
7.
— Jane Greer (@NorthDakotaJane) May 25, 2024
8.
This looks like a graphic demonstrating the process of trousers becoming shorts. pic.twitter.com/3AU5fRCgmz
— LUKE (@luketaylortcd) May 27, 2024
9.
We just need to invent a straw that lasts a little bit longer than 4 seconds but still less than a million years
— Matty (@bestestname) May 26, 2024
10.
Every time I see this being pushed on Disney+ I think it's something to do with The Proclaimers pic.twitter.com/tkYVvtrhN2
— David KC (@DavidMuttering) May 27, 2024
11.
You say Carmina I say Carmana
You say Burina I say Burana
Carmina, Carmana
Burina, Burana
Let's Carl the whole thing Orff
— Lucy (@Lucyjoyviolin) May 27, 2024
12.
Every morning I get woken up at 5am by tweeting birds who have nested in a tree outside my room. Tomorrow I’m setting my alarm for 3am and I’m shouting into that tree WAKE UP FUCKHEADS
— Sarah Kendall (@Sarah_Kendall) May 28, 2024