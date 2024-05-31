25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

If you’re still reeling from the news about Donald Trump’s conviction – or just still laughing – you might want to step away from that particular vein of entertainment to give your brain a break.

Thankfully, we’ve got 25 great tweets from the past seven days that should hit the sweet spot.

We hope you enjoy them.

1.

My nephew had an upset stomach for a few days. Once he felt better, he said that when he grew up he would invent a medication that would make diarrhea instantly gone and he’d call it gone-a-rhea and we grownups were like nahhh buddy that name is kinda already taken. — (@Guiness_Pig) May 27, 2024

2.

Today's Wordle was a nightmare pic.twitter.com/ZvzxNnZzDv — Paddy Duffy (@PaddyDuffy) May 28, 2024

3.

There must be a word for this feeling: the realisation, after circa 45 seconds of a very vigorous impression of a chimp, that your toddler is not watching and you are simply performing it into the ether. — Rick Edwards (@rickedwards1) May 29, 2024

4.

Let's talk about why the tailoring in this scene from Eraserhead looks so bad. To begin with, there is a noticeable collar gap (1/n) pic.twitter.com/EkE0VmRTJz — John Attridge (@John_Attridge) May 27, 2024

5.

my pug got a pup cup today from the starbucks drive thru while safely strapped into his car seat just like his wolf ancestors — kim (@KimmyMonte) May 31, 2024

6.

Whenever a recipe is like, “Strain through a cheese cloth,” it’s like, oh okay yeah I’ll just strain it through a cheesecloth. Get the fuck out of here. — Noah Garfinkel (@NoahGarfinkel) May 26, 2024

7.

8.

This looks like a graphic demonstrating the process of trousers becoming shorts. pic.twitter.com/3AU5fRCgmz — LUKE (@luketaylortcd) May 27, 2024

9.

We just need to invent a straw that lasts a little bit longer than 4 seconds but still less than a million years — Matty (@bestestname) May 26, 2024

10.

Every time I see this being pushed on Disney+ I think it's something to do with The Proclaimers pic.twitter.com/tkYVvtrhN2 — David KC (@DavidMuttering) May 27, 2024

11.

You say Carmina I say Carmana

You say Burina I say Burana

Carmina, Carmana

Burina, Burana

Let's Carl the whole thing Orff — Lucy (@Lucyjoyviolin) May 27, 2024

12.