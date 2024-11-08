People have been sharing the biggest red flags to find in someone’s home – 19 disturbing domestic details

Round Ups Ask Reddit

Ever been to someone’s home and noticed that something isn’t quite right? That put you just a little bit on edge, or so much so that you headed straight for the door pretending you just remembered you had to be at home for an important package delivery?

Turns out you’re not alone.

n fact it’s such a juicy conversation topic that Redditor Radiant_Blooom felt compelled to turn to r/AskReddit to see what red flags other people had spotted.

‘What is a red flag to see in someone’s home?’

Here are some of the best tell tale signs that you might not want to hang around.

1.

‘No hand soap in the bathroom.’

-Myctic_Darling

2.

‘I did some real estate photography on a home.

It was a Mass State Trooper. It was disturbing: A nice neighbourhood, a nice home, clean and well maintained. Kids and wife photos decorating the walls and end tables. But I started noticing holes punched into walls (some of them plastered and repaired, some of them “fresh”.) Doors that had been splintered at the bottom from being kicked in. A couple doors that had padlocks on them that had been ripped out. There were just signs of rage everywhere I looked. It was disturbing and I felt bad for the family.’

-parkerjh

3.

‘I change the bathroom towels in our guest bathroom every Friday. One Friday I told my son to go wipe up the urine he left on the seat & floor and then watched this imposter of my DNA, wipe the urine with a hand towel and hang it back up, in front of me. I’ve never wanted to disown a relative more in my life.’

-slightlydramatic

4.

‘Dirty litter boxes if they have cats, and I mean filthy.’

-Ophede

5.

‘No sheets on their bed but clearly they sleep on it.’

-badcatgarfield

6.

‘No cleaning supplies.’

-ZooperScooper77

7.

‘MLM inventory for their “business” or they buy a lot of MLM stuff. Minus a normal amount of Tupperware.’

-Brilliant-Falcon-888

8.

‘When they let their pets poop and pee in the house. Bonus if they let their kid sleep in a room that is essentially a massive litter box.’

-CamoWeddingDress

9.

‘When they don’t do basic preparation for a preplanned guest coming over. For example, there’s no toilet paper, they don’t offer you anything to drink, and the house is really messy.’

-AriasK

10.

‘Large political flags on the wall. I don’t care what your political affiliations are, if you are that obsessed with it that you feel the need to hang a huge flag in your living room to announce them, that’s a no from me.’

-NoFunction_