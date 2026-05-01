Life mansplainers

A mega mansplainer shared the cookery ‘lesson’ he gave his girlfriend and ended up gloriously owned and it’s simply delicious

Poke Reporter. Updated May 1st, 2026

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To the world of Twitter now, where tomato sauce has been the source of much discussion after @rob_mcrobberson told the tale of the girlfriend he once had who insisted on stirring it with a wooden spoon.

How wrong she was, he explained.

And it prompted no end of LOLs from a certain kind of person (and when we say person, what we really mean is man) …

… and yet there were others – plenty of others – who weren’t sure he’d got this quite right.

And it turns out she was right. Over to @redhotnerd.

Boom! We can only hope he’ll find the time to get in touch with her to apologise.

And just in case, like this person appears to be, you are still in any doubt …

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A comedian proudly shared a video of a ‘triggered girl’ at his stand-up show but the internet reckoned the joke was entirely on him

Source @redhotnerd