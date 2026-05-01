A mega mansplainer shared the cookery ‘lesson’ he gave his girlfriend and ended up gloriously owned and it’s simply delicious

Life mansplainers

To the world of Twitter now, where tomato sauce has been the source of much discussion after @rob_mcrobberson told the tale of the girlfriend he once had who insisted on stirring it with a wooden spoon.

How wrong she was, he explained.

I dated a girl once who was *convinced* that you ABSOLUTELY MUST stir tomato sauce with a *wooden* spoon because the tomato sauce will react w a metal spoon and when i pointed out that she had the sauce in a steel pot she got so mad at me 😂 like spitting mad — rob🏴 (@rob_mcrobberson) April 30, 2026

And it prompted no end of LOLs from a certain kind of person (and when we say person, what we really mean is man) …

If people get angry it usually means some part of them knows you have to be right — Leon_Winters (@yonejutsu) April 30, 2026

… and yet there were others – plenty of others – who weren’t sure he’d got this quite right.

Ok but my grandma always stirred the sauce with a wooden spoon are you trying to tell me my grandma was wrong? — Castellammarese War Vet (@SpumoniTakes) April 30, 2026

Idk if it's toxic but they do make the sauce taste different — Zerve (@Captain_C2) April 30, 2026

There is something about the metal on metal that does something to the sauce. What is science from folk? I agree with her about the wooden spoon. Making capital sport of our tradition is like adhd is fake. 🤗 — 🇺🇸🇻🇦🏴‍☠️🥖✒️ (@dailyprandium) April 30, 2026

And it turns out she was right. Over to @redhotnerd.

So… she was right. Let me explain: metal sooons are often make out of thin stainless alloys and chrome plating over aluminum. The acid in the tomatoes will break this down and lead to a leaching and a metallic taste. The pot you’re cooking it in has a smooth surface and even if… https://t.co/MTdkGGVrqh — Chef Joe Gera 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇮🇹 (@redhotnerd) April 30, 2026

Boom! We can only hope he’ll find the time to get in touch with her to apologise.

I’m willing to bet she got mad because she explained this (or at least had a rough concept of the metals being different) and he responded by just getting more condescending. I’m getting mad on her behalf. — Dr.Lumby Goblin, PhD (@LumbyGoblin) May 1, 2026

I also believe this is the case. There’s a metallurgist in his comments explaining it to him and he’s still arguing. — Chef Joe Gera 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇮🇹 (@redhotnerd) May 1, 2026

I’m feeling like she got frustrated because she knew it was different but didn’t know how to say that the metal is processed different and that person is an arrogant ass. you can recall the information of the lesson learned, but you don’t always remember every single detail. — Aedric (@AedricOisin) May 1, 2026

I never use metal utensils to make anything in a pan. I use wooden spoons or silicone spatulas, the only time I use metal utensils is on grill or griddle. I don’t even use metal tongs to mix greens, I use silicone coated stainless steel. — Chef Joe Gera 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇮🇹 (@redhotnerd) April 30, 2026

And just in case, like this person appears to be, you are still in any doubt …

This is just wrong. Most utensils are stainless steel. Most pots are not. Acid will leach metal from anything not stainless. And the high temperatures the pot or pan is exposed to will make the reaction worse. — Kyle Price (@Kylepaxoll) April 30, 2026

No, anodized aluminum is fine. That’s most pots in commercial kitchens. Stainless steel utensils are fine unless they’re reactive, which a lot of cheap ones are. Also temperature doesn’t have much to do with this, it’s mostly time and the acidity. The worst thing to use is Cast… — Chef Joe Gera 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇮🇹 (@redhotnerd) April 30, 2026

READ MORE

A comedian proudly shared a video of a ‘triggered girl’ at his stand-up show but the internet reckoned the joke was entirely on him

Source @redhotnerd