Robbie Williams’ acceptance speech at an Aussie awards show is the most hilariously honest thing you’ll hear today

Robbie Williams has been having a time of it over the last few months promoting his new documentary film, Better Man.

He was in Australia this weekend for the country’s AACTA awards, where Better Man won the prize for Best Film.

A big congrats to Michael Gracey’s BETTER MAN which has dominated the 2024 AACTA Awards with nine wins including Best Film.#BetterManMovie #AACTAAwards pic.twitter.com/uNUucFGO23 — Dendy Cinemas (@DendyCinemas) February 7, 2025

Robbie took to the stage to accept the award, and quickly had the audience roaring with laughter with a brutally honest speech. This isn’t the full clip, but it’s the best part (also, there is flashing imagery in the video).

Here’s what Robbie said, starting with a gag about singer John Denver, referring to a joke that actress Jacki Weaver made earlier in the night in a speech for Memoir Of A Snail, denying she ever slept with Denver (her character in the film claims to have slept with Denver).

“I slept with John Denver. And he was a shit lay. I wasn’t expecting this. I would like to thank drugs, ADHD, depression, anxiety, dyslexia, dyscalculia, insomnia, dyspraxia, a lack of self-awareness, a lack of self-worth, a fear of social interactions, body dysmorphia, addiction, alcoholism, and a lower-than-average size penis, without which none of this film would be possible.”

He then led the crowd in a chant of “Aussie Aussie Aussie, Oi, Oi, Oi.”

Like the audience in Gold Coast, Queensland, people online have been eating up Robbie’s speech.

1.

better man wasn’t nominated for best film at the oscars bc americans couldn’t handle a speech like this x https://t.co/OWJCK74Xsf — gem fandango (@gingerwarriorxo) February 7, 2025

2.

One thing you need to know about Australians is that since 2000, we have loved our adopted son, Robbie Williams https://t.co/mXrOqFMNSi — The hydrogenjukebox on (@mediocrelucy) February 8, 2025

3.

I spent 30 years not knowing who this man was, 30 WASTED years https://t.co/Tuofu8b1XY — sports bisexual (@broromini) February 7, 2025

4.

He’s the king of “it’s funny because it’s true” kind of jokes. Oh, Robbie. — Sophia_dreams (@Sophia_dreams58) February 7, 2025

5.

This is why Australia loves him. Self deprecation is truly an Aussie thing to do. Love it because it rings true.

Congratulations Robbie and all involved in film. It was sensational — Karen Canjuga (@karena872000) February 7, 2025

6.

7.

My favorite part about this is how at the beginning its really funny and as the list goes on it gets less funny because it’s getting too real and towards the end he brings back the crowd with the laughs https://t.co/Ji421wDHZ9 — (@CamilleBeeloves) February 7, 2025

8.

Damn, imagine if we had a Better Man awards circuit run https://t.co/ySN35vcV3z — amy (@amezilla) February 7, 2025

9.

Thanks Australia for being more British than us Brits and giving Better Man the awards it deserves! Stay silly xxx https://t.co/fFhGY8fhbM — ᴊᴇꜱꜱ ʜᴀᴡᴛʜᴏʀɴ. (@jesshawthorn) February 7, 2025

10.

Congrats, Robbie. Always been a fan. Love the speech… self-deprecation and a list too honest for people to appreciate and instead thinking it’s a joke. https://t.co/bJCWrxXFEb — Gary Erskine (@garyerskine) February 8, 2025

11.

i do love the shoutout to all of his illnesses and disabilities. it’s so beautiful and makes me happy to see someone similar to me make it out in life https://t.co/MPbrgn16ze — tam (@dunnwaelyfe) February 7, 2025

12.

literally no one is doing it like him this is the funniest shit ever https://t.co/Rv7qFB4Plb — julie (@hopesandspheres) February 7, 2025

Source: Twitter/X/hsophiak