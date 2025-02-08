Entertainment Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams’ acceptance speech at an Aussie awards show is the most hilariously honest thing you’ll hear today

Poke Reporter. Updated February 8th, 2025

Robbie Williams has been having a time of it over the last few months promoting his new documentary film, Better Man.

He was in Australia this weekend for the country’s AACTA awards, where Better Man won the prize for Best Film.

Robbie took to the stage to accept the award, and quickly had the audience roaring with laughter with a brutally honest speech. This isn’t the full clip, but it’s the best part (also, there is flashing imagery in the video).

Here’s what Robbie said, starting with a gag about singer John Denver, referring to a joke that actress Jacki Weaver made earlier in the night in a speech for Memoir Of A Snail, denying she ever slept with Denver (her character in the film claims to have slept with Denver).

“I slept with John Denver. And he was a shit lay. I wasn’t expecting this. I would like to thank drugs, ADHD, depression, anxiety, dyslexia, dyscalculia, insomnia, dyspraxia, a lack of self-awareness, a lack of self-worth, a fear of social interactions, body dysmorphia, addiction, alcoholism, and a lower-than-average size penis, without which none of this film would be possible.”

He then led the crowd in a chant of “Aussie Aussie Aussie, Oi, Oi, Oi.”

Like the audience in Gold Coast, Queensland, people online have been eating up Robbie’s speech.

Source: Twitter/X/hsophiak