America’s not exactly going bananas for the new Robbie Williams monkey biopic and it’s wiv da Angels now

Last month came with a film release so bizarre that many people thought it was a prank, and now Robbie Williams’ biopic Better Man (in which he is, inexplicably, played by a CGI ape) has come to the end of its limited run in the USA, punters are more confused than ever.

A widescreen clip of the ‘ROCK DJ’ musical sequence from @RobbieWilliams‘ & Michael Gracey’s ‘BETTER MAN’ It was shot practically on London’s Regent Street featuring over 300 Dancers! pic.twitter.com/gRsRYdnChQ — TomMCJL (@TomMCJL) December 18, 2024

Exactly how well did it not do? This well.

The Robbie Williams biopic “Better Man” isn’t exactly going bananas with a puny $580,000 opening day. Paramount acquired the feature for North American distribution for $25 million. https://t.co/zzA9dcFRS2 pic.twitter.com/8JWl4kFIQq — Variety (@Variety) January 11, 2025

It seems that one of the biggest problems (other than the fact it’s a musical headed by a computer-generated simian) is that no one in America actually knows who the Take That star is.

What part of we don’t know who the fuck he is are y’all not getting https://t.co/PsURutKCOw — samanthamcfarland (@SailorSammy93) January 11, 2025

I never heard of him and thought they were misspelling Robin Williams. — Michael (@michael_esq1) January 12, 2025

People are upset that Americans are not rushing to see the Robbie Williams biopic. I think they forgot about a little something called THE REVOLUTIONARY WAR pic.twitter.com/PvmuhugE0j — Seth Vargas (@ohsethy) January 13, 2025

Huh? I thought it was another “Planet of the Apes” prequel… pic.twitter.com/7mXCfLm8DJ — Hillbilly Heckler (@NescientN) January 12, 2025

Obviously, not everyone has missed out on such cultural highlights as “Angels” or “Rock DJ”, but that doesn’t mean that they think this film was a good idea.

I’m an American who actually knows who Robbie Williams is. That said, when my British wife and I saw the ad for this, we both went “no. No no. Why?!”. I get that they’re trying to do something different as a music biopic, but this ain’t it. https://t.co/1iJ8XQ4qiW — Big Myke (@MediumMyke) January 13, 2025

me knowing i’m probably one of the only americans who knew who robbie williams was before better man pic.twitter.com/fNwrmlaivG — (nicole) (@stonelovebot) January 13, 2025

the saddest part of the americans don’t know who robbie williams is discourse is that it means they missed out on this absolutely iconic moment in history pic.twitter.com/iIjNNcG59U — ellie (@_elliejohnno) January 13, 2025

“Gentlemen, I don’t know if you are aware but Robbie Williams has a new film in which he is played by a anthropomorphic chimpanzee. It’s supposed to be quite charming.”

“Lane, we’re not even aware of Robbie Williams.” https://t.co/kp14QU7j46 pic.twitter.com/wtiyIyaK0e — Ben Crew (@BenjaminCrew1) January 13, 2025

Plenty of supporters have rushed to the film’s (and Williams’) defence, however, warning others not to be put off by its strange premise.

I don’t understand why so many Americans want Better Man to flop so badly. So what if you don’t know who Robbie Williams is? Should that even matter? That just means you get to learn his story through this movie! You’re choosing to ignore all the praise it’s getting out of spite — Dath (Carly Rae Jepsen Stan) (@GigatronusP) January 12, 2025

I’m not dying to watch the movie myself but the “I don’t know anything about Robbie Williams so why would I watch it” line of reasoning is WILD. Bitch wtf did you know about Oppenheimer? — stfu you cis piece of trash (@terrasphynx) January 13, 2025

I’m not kidding, America. Go watch Better Man, it’s really good. You don’t have to know Robbie Williams. https://t.co/fCAQigpahv pic.twitter.com/eGmbti8mS7 — Dath (Carly Rae Jepsen Stan) (@GigatronusP) January 11, 2025

After seeing Better Man and watching the inner conflict of Ape Robbie Williams singing Let Me Entertain You pic.twitter.com/Byz4rqNh4m — (@SianThymes) January 13, 2025

me with robbie williams he’s just a boy https://t.co/SpEoqtmRu7 — holly (@juneyboobear) January 13, 2025

Already exhausted by the Better Man discourse online. Why are Americans going on about the fact they don’t know or care about Robbie Williams? It shouldn’t matter whether he’s popular there or not. What happened to just wanting to watch a good story on screen? pic.twitter.com/yXtTWQUaG2 — David Opie (@DavidOpie) January 12, 2025

The Robbie Williams movie discourse is insane. Why do people seem absolutely gleeful it’s not making money? Movies are worth making because they’re art, not because they turn a profit. Studios should take big swings at crazy ideas and we should be happy something cool got made! — Jordan (@CurrentlyJordan) January 13, 2025

me training to go to war to defend Better Man and Robbie Williams from americans pic.twitter.com/Y56gloRbpK — liv cox (@livicoxx) January 13, 2025

This person was really up for it.

Genuinely think that if Robbie Williams wasn’t portrayed by a monkey, which is the most ingenious choice, this would be getting real awards talk https://t.co/iNOCB8UJVD — Elliott Waring (@dinoMADN3SS) January 12, 2025

And finally, this.

Stan twitter would not have survived Robbie Williams and Jonathan Wilkes https://t.co/e813frukW0 pic.twitter.com/wPYvWm0pfN — cosmic love (@soybeanlizard) January 13, 2025

You can still catch Better Man in cinemas this month, if you want to form your own opinion. Better not leave it too long though (man).

