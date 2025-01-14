Celebrity Robbie Williams

America’s not exactly going bananas for the new Robbie Williams monkey biopic and it’s wiv da Angels now

Poppy Dykes. Updated January 14th, 2025

Last month came with a film release so bizarre that many people thought it was a prank, and now Robbie Williams’ biopic Better Man (in which he is, inexplicably, played by a CGI ape) has come to the end of its limited run in the USA, punters are more confused than ever.

Exactly how well did it not do? This well.

It seems that one of the biggest problems (other than the fact it’s a musical headed by a computer-generated simian) is that no one in America actually knows who the Take That star is.

Obviously, not everyone has missed out on such cultural highlights as “Angels” or “Rock DJ”, but that doesn’t mean that they think this film was a good idea.

Plenty of supporters have rushed to the film’s (and Williams’) defence, however, warning others not to be put off by its strange premise.

This person was really up for it.

And finally, this.

You can still catch Better Man in cinemas this month, if you want to form your own opinion. Better not leave it too long though (man).

READ MORE

‘Millennials, what’s something you were taught growing up that turned out to be completely wrong?’ -21 answers from a disillusioned generation

Source: https://x.com/Variety