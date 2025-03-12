A reporter brutally schooled the White House over the economic impact of tariffs and their response made it even better

US donald trump Karoline Leavitt tariffs

Donald Trump’s mission to Make America Great Again can be boiled down to a single word right now – yes, you’ve guessed it – tariffs.

The President is putting an awful lot of faith in them, with the accent very much on awful.

Because it’s fair to say people with a more detailed knowledge of this sort of thing – most people, then – think Trump’s obsession with tariff hikes won’t make America great again at all.

And this Associated Press journalist tried to explain precisely how tariffs work to Trump’s White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt. And it’s fair to say it didn’t end well. For Leavitt, that is.

And their response makes the whole thing even better. Run VT!

Leavitt: Tariffs are a tax hike on foreign countries and a tax cut for the American people Reporter: Have you ever paid a tariff? I have. They don’t get charged on foreign countries Leavitt: I think it’s insulting that you are trying test my knowledge on economics pic.twitter.com/usJyrfEZFP — Acyn (@Acyn) March 11, 2025

Ooof!

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

