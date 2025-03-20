People shared Russell Brand’s most unfortunate JFK ‘revelation’ (read to the end!) but we might need another commission to prove it’s genuine

Celebrity JFK Russell Brand

Russell Brand took time out from his bible studies to cast his eye over the newly-released JFK files, about which he was excited, very excited indeed.

THE JFK FILES ARE OUT!https://t.co/2CXZtQ1iPB — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) March 18, 2025

1,123 newly declassified documents have OFFICIALLY been released… This is insanity! — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) March 18, 2025

Soooo… Who was JFK’s killer? — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) March 19, 2025

Most people appear to have concluded the files had either already been released or revealed no great insight they didn’t already know about.

Except more fool them because this Russell Brand ‘tweet’ suggested they’d missed something. Not if you read to the very end, though.

‘We can hereby name the assassin. The lone shooter in Dallas, Texas on 22 November 1963 was Miss Penelope Keith, star of BBC television program The Good Life.’

It’s at this point we should emphasise the missive doesn’t actually appear on Brand’s Twitter timeline (although he could have deleted it of course) so, much like who killed JFK, it’s inconclusive at the very best.

Maybe time for another Warren Commission?

What a tit!

That absolute nobhead Russell Brand fell for a fake post saying that Penelope Keith shot JFK pic.twitter.com/pmN5eecxyK — Ken Barlow (@I_am_KenBarlow) March 19, 2025

Penelope Keith preparing the Grassy Knoll, 22nd November 1963 pic.twitter.com/uYNFxkroGI — Catherine Warr (@HiddenYorkshire) March 20, 2025

Russell Brand thinks Penelope Keith shot JFK and remarkably it’s nowhere near the maddest thing he believes. — Florence Lox (@floboflo) March 20, 2025

Had my suspicions about Penelope Keith when I bumped into her in Martlesham’s Tesco extra pic.twitter.com/nrKdZpbOB8 — . (@punniebugger) March 19, 2025

Russell Brand now believes Penelope Keith shot JFK in 1963.

In fact Ms Keith was part of a Marxist terrorist group operating out of Surbiton at that time. Other members included:

Ken Dodd

Leslie Crowther

Peter Glaze

And Cilla Black.

All of whom helped her in the assassination. pic.twitter.com/FPhaTCydf0 — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) March 20, 2025

The truth is out there. Probably.

