People shared Russell Brand’s most unfortunate JFK ‘revelation’ (read to the end!) but we might need another commission to prove it’s genuine

Poke Reporter. Updated March 20th, 2025

Russell Brand took time out from his bible studies to cast his eye over the newly-released JFK files, about which he was excited, very excited indeed.

Most people appear to have concluded the files had either already been released or revealed no great insight they didn’t already know about.

Except more fool them because this Russell Brand ‘tweet’ suggested they’d missed something. Not if you read to the very end, though.

‘We can hereby name the assassin. The lone shooter in Dallas, Texas on 22 November 1963 was Miss Penelope Keith, star of BBC television program The Good Life.’

It’s at this point we should emphasise the missive doesn’t actually appear on Brand’s Twitter timeline (although he could have deleted it of course) so, much like who killed JFK, it’s inconclusive at the very best.

Maybe time for another Warren Commission?

The truth is out there. Probably.

H/T @CoopieBastards