‘What is the best ‘Jay from Inbetweeners’-level brag you have ever heard?’ – 21 incredibly obvious porkies

We all like to exaggerate a little from time to time, talking up our achievements to make ourselves seem more impressive. However, some people take it so far into the realms of fantasy that it becomes embarrassing for everyone.

Over on the AskUK subreddit, user Woody-Pieface asked ‘What is the best ‘Jay from Inbetweeners’ level brag you have ever heard?’ and added their own example:

I was just reminded of the time a mate (who had bailed out of a night out early to go meet his scary girlfriend) tried to make out that the reason he hadn’t made it to the club with us was because the bouncers at the club had refused him entry for being too good looking’. We all know people that are full of it, whats their worst lie?

People were queueing up to share tales of friends and family with some incredibly tall stories.

1.

‘Had a guy once say he got banned from a gym for lifting too much and making the staff feel insecure.’

–tirerunona

2.

‘In the army cadets as an adult. Was in the block telling old war stories with an old buddy and having a laugh. Was in a 4 man room with this one bloke that was a bit of a Jay. Headed down to dinner and heard him in the bar, repeating one of my stories that I just told to my mate, word for word in the first person to everyone else.’

–DaiYawn

3.

‘Helped a damsel in distress on the side of the road with a flat tyre. Lifted her car with one arm and changed the tyre with the other.’

–Bulky_Parsnip8

4.

‘This guy I was in school with, nursery up until college. Guy had the biggest imaginary fights and beat the crap out of everyone he met, always came off like he was A RIGHT HARD CASE. Just going to the shop for 5 minutes, he would come back having knocked out 4 people. Truth be told, he had a very bad case of short man syndrome and felt the need to BS to compensate.’

–No-Conference-6242

5.

‘Knew someone at uni that claimed he stayed awake for 3 years because he did so much cocaine.’

–Berookes

6.

‘Close friend, first time going round his house as teens in high school. Picture of him in a forest and tells us it was when he went bear hunting in Canada. His mum shouted through: ‘Stop lying (name), you were at the Forest of Dean’.’

–Commercial-Repair301

7.

‘As chance would have it, I met a guy at uni who had a ‘license to kill.’ He was never clear how he earned it or why it was needed for the course. But he really shouldn’t have told me as just knowing he was ‘licensed’ placed me in danger, apparently.’

–BunglefromRainbow

8.

‘Worked with a Saturday boy who earned himself the nickname Captain Amazing. He was late one Saturday for having to break up a fight the night before, single-handedly, between two groups of rugby players, after having had twelve pints. He was about 9 stone and sported an unflattering ‘5-aside’ bum fluff moustache and couldn’t have stopped a fight between two toddlers.’

–Hopeful_Food5299

9.

‘I know a guy who claims he ‘sparked out a ghost’. He’s also ‘sparked out’ his neighbour, his dad, a police officer… just sparking everyone out apparently.’

–Glad-Business-5896

10.

‘Guy at uni claimed he had travelled the world between school and uni, all sort of made up stories about having sex and going to sex shows, when asked how he managed to afford all the travel he claimed he just used to rock up to airports to try and meet pilots in the bar and would just ask the pilots for free flights and they’d usually say yes.’

–Sin_nombre__

11.

‘Lad at work. From London but don’t we just know it. Everything you did in life pales in comparison to him doing the same thing bigger and better back when he lived in London. Funny thing though, he went to primary school in Cornwall and a secondary school in Dorset.’

–scriptkiddie1337